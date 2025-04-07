Trump Adviser Promises Trade War Is Not A Ploy To Sink Stock Market

US President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he boards Air Force One before departing Miami International Airport, in Miami, Florida on April 3. MANDEL NGAN via Getty Images

An adviser to US President Donald Trump said new sweeping tariff policies were not a scheme to sink the stock market, despite the president posting a video that claimed his trade war was part of a long-term strategy to force the Federal Reserve to slash interest rates.

National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett assured anchor George Stephanopoulos that the public won’t be facing economic instability during his appearance on ABC’s This Week on Sunday morning.

Asked to address economists’ predictions of rising costs, Hassett told Stephanopoulos that while there might be “some increase in prices,” balancing trade deficits with major trade partners like China will actually lead to more jobs and higher wages.

Hassett said if open trade and cheap goods from previous policies actually made Americans “better off, then real incomes would have gone up over time.”

White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett defended Pres. Trump's tariffs, refuting the idea they will cost American consumers more.



“Instead they went down because wages went down more than prices went down,” he contended, adding how President Barack Obama, Senator Chuck Schumer (Democrat, New York), former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Trump have all pushed for policies that level the playing field for American workers.

“Just like he promised in the campaign, he’s delivering on this word,” Haskell said.

Stephanopoulos then asked about a video Trump posted over the weekend on Truth Social which said stoking a stock market slump was a “wild chess move” that would force the fed to lower interest rates.

This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite all plummeted by margins that haven’t been seen since the Covid era. Global markets all took similarly steep hits.

