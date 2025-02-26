Trump Announces Plan To Sell Pathway To Citizenship For The Wealthy With Trump ‘Gold Card’

LOADING ERROR LOADING

President Donald Trump made a spontaneous announcement on Tuesday after signing executive orders in the Oval Office: He plans to sell a $5 million pathway to citizenship.

The announcement, which is a clear indicator of class discrimination, comes after Trump repeatedly degraded non-wealthy immigrants and ramped up immigration raids.

Within the next two weeks, Trump estimated, “We’re going to be selling a gold card. You have a green card, this is a gold card.”

“We’re going to be putting a price on that card of approximately $5 million and that’s going to give you green card privileges plus,” Trump went on. “It’s going to be a route to citizenship, and wealthy people will be coming into our country by buying this card.”

According to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Trump’s gold card would essentially replace the current EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, which provides lawful permanent residence to investors, their spouse and their unmarried children under the age of 21.

“Many other countries, by the way, do this — including, of course, your 51st state does that,” Lutnick added.

Created by Congress in the 1990s, the EB-5 program requires the investor to put up a large amount of money (at least $900,000) and create at least 10 permanent full-time jobs.

It’s unclear at the moment if Trump’s gold card will also have a requirement for job creation.

Trump referred to his gold card idea as a green card with a “higher level of sophistication,” describing a future in which wealthy people from around the world could pay their way to American citizenship, and thus, supposedly, become taxpayers and create jobs. Alternatively, Trump suggested that wealthy people or companies could pay for highly talented or skilled individuals to obtain the cards. He said that White House lawyers have already studied the proposal and found it to be legal.

“We don’t need Congress,” Trump said. “It’s a path to citizenship. A very strong path, but we’re not doing the citizenship. For that, I’d have to get Congress.”

According to Trump, the goal is to sell as many as one million of the cards, equating to $5 trillion, to applicants who would be vetted “very carefully.”

“If you sell 10 million of the cards, that’s a total of $50 trillion. We have $35 trillion in debt. That would be nice,” Trump added.

When a reporter asked if Russian oligarchs, who notably had their assets seized during Biden’s administration following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, would be eligible for this new card, Trump said, “Yeah, possibly.”

“Hey, I know some Russian oligarchs that are very nice people. It’s possible,” he added. “They’re not quite as wealthy as they used to be. I think they can afford $5 million. No, a lot of people are going to want to be [in] this country, and they’re going to be able to work and provide jobs, and build companies and pay taxes — all of those things. It’s an incredible thing.”