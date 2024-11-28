Trump Appointees Targeted With Bomb Threats, Swatting

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Multiple Cabinet nominees for President-elect Donald Trump were reportedly the targets of bomb threats and swatting attempts, according to Trump’s transition team.

Trump spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said in a statement on Wednesday that “several” of Trump’s Cabinet nominees were threatened on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Along with bomb threats, Leavitt said some nominees were “swatted,” which is the act of calling law enforcement on a person’s home over a fake threat.

“In response, law enforcement and other authorities acted quickly to ensure the safety of those who were targeted,” Leavitt said in a statement.

Though Leavitt did not specify who was targeted, Representative Elise Stefanik, who has been picked to be Trump’s U.N. ambassador, said she was informed of a bomb threat against her residence.

“This morning, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, her husband, and their three year old son were driving home to Saratoga County from Washington for Thanksgiving when they were informed of a bomb threat to their residence,” a statement from Stefanik’s office said.

“New York State, County law enforcement, and US Capitol Police responded immediately with the highest levels of professionalism.”

US Capitol Police shared a statement with HuffPost about the threat.

“Anytime a Member of Congress is the victim of a ‘swatting’ incident, we work closely with our local and federal law enforcement partners,” the statement said. “To protect ongoing investigations and to minimize the risk of copy-cats, we cannot provide more details at this time.”

Howard Lutnick, Trump’s pick for commerce secretary, reportedly had his Upper East Side home in Manhattan targeted with a bomb threat. And Lee Zeldin, Trump’s pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency, had his home targeted as well.

Pete Hegseth, a former Fox News contributor and Trump’s defense secretary pick, also had his home targeted, The Guardian reported.

In a statement, the FBI said it was “aware of numerous bomb threats and swatting incidents targeting incoming administration nominees and appointees, and we are working with our law enforcement partners.”