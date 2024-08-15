Trump Backtracks When Reporter Confronts Him About Harris Rally AI Lie

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Donald Trump has been forced to backtrack from an easily disproven lie.

For the last few days, the former president has been falsely claiming that Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris used artificial intelligence at last week’s rally near Detroit to make it look like she drew massive crowds.

On Sunday, he took to Truth Social to declare the vice president “a CHEATER,” who “had NOBODY waiting, and the ‘crowd’ looked like 10,000 people!”

Trump’s accusation was ― spoiler alert ― completely bogus, which the Harris campaign proved in a post on X showing “a 15,000-person crowd for Harris-Walz in Michigan,” numbers that aligned with local news reports.

One reporter directly challenged Trump about his claim on Wednesday, right after he cast his primary ballot in West Palm Beach, Florida.

She asked Trump, “You said Harris’ crowd sizes were AI and that there weren’t people there. There’s all kinds of video evidence from people who were there who have proven that false. Can you tell us about why you made that claim?”

“Well, I can’t say what was there, who was there,” Trump admitted.

He then immediately pivoted to one of his favorite subjects: the size of his own crowds. “I can only tell you about ours. We have the biggest crowds ever in the history of politics.”

As you can see from the clip below, Trump made a few more comments before ending the exchange with reporters.

Reporter: You said Harris’ crowds were AI and that there weren’t people there. There’s video evidence that proves that false



Trump: I can’t say what was there, who was there. I can only tell you about ours. We have the biggest crowds ever in the history of politics pic.twitter.com/DtpApSE8EI — Acyn (@Acyn) August 14, 2024

Many people on X, formerly Twitter, were amused watching Trump get caught in his own lies.

Translate: yea I lied, I know i lied. So what? I’ll continue to lie



Gutter politics — Ander Tierrez (@AnderTierrez) August 14, 2024

"Well I can't say what was there, who was there"



And yet, Trump specifically said that the entire thing was AI and that people weren't there.



As always, when confronted with his own lies, Trump avoids the question, babbles about nothingness, and tells more lies.



Trump is done. — Jared Ryan Sears (@JaredRyanSears) August 14, 2024

Save this for his speech today which is expected to have a very small crowd — Jeffrey Evan Gold (@jeffgoldesq) August 14, 2024

You know what they say about men who are obsessed with their crowd size — Outspoken™️ (@Out5p0ken) August 14, 2024