Trump Backtracks When Reporter Confronts Him About Harris Rally AI Lie

Donald Trump has been forced to backtrack from an easily disproven lie.
For the last few days, the former president has been falsely claiming that Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris used artificial intelligence at last week’s rally near Detroit to make it look like she drew massive crowds.
On Sunday, he took to Truth Social to declare the vice president “a CHEATER,” who “had NOBODY waiting, and the ‘crowd’ looked like 10,000 people!”
Trump’s accusation was ― spoiler alert ― completely bogus, which the Harris campaign proved in a post on X showing “a 15,000-person crowd for Harris-Walz in Michigan,” numbers that aligned with local news reports.
One reporter directly challenged Trump about his claim on Wednesday, right after he cast his primary ballot in West Palm Beach, Florida.
She asked Trump, “You said Harris’ crowd sizes were AI and that there weren’t people there. There’s all kinds of video evidence from people who were there who have proven that false. Can you tell us about why you made that claim?”
“Well, I can’t say what was there, who was there,” Trump admitted.
He then immediately pivoted to one of his favorite subjects: the size of his own crowds. “I can only tell you about ours. We have the biggest crowds ever in the history of politics.”
As you can see from the clip below, Trump made a few more comments before ending the exchange with reporters.
Many people on X, formerly Twitter, were amused watching Trump get caught in his own lies.