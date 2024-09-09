Move over Tim Apple.
Controversial billionaire Elon Musk was the victim of Donald Trump’s latest speaking stumble.
The former president and current Republican nominee accidentally referred to the Twitter-turned-X CEO — who only last week Trump said he’d invite to be a part of his second administration if he wins the 2024 election — as “Leon” during a campaign speech in Wisconsin this weekend.
Watch the video here:
Advertisement
The gags on Musk’s own social media platform came fast:
Advertisement
Advertisement