NEWS
09/09/2021 22:44 BST

Trump Claims He Could Beat Biden In Boxing Match Ahead Of 9/11 Commentary Gig

Former president is to call an exhibition fight on 20th anniversary of tragedy.

Donald Trump couldn’t beat Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, but he claims he could beat the current president in a boxing match.

The former president is scheduled to do commentary for a boxing match between 58-year-old Evander Holyfield and 44-year-old Vitor Belfort at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, Florida, on Saturday.

During a promotional event Thursday, Trump was asked if there was anyone he’d like to fight.

Trump, who joined the event via a phone call, didn’t need to think much about whom he’d want to box.

“Well, if I had to pick somebody in the world, not only a professional boxer because I’ll take a pass on the professional boxers,” Trump said. “I think probably my easiest fight would be Joe Biden because I think he’d go down very, very quickly. Very, very quickly.”

The 75-year-old former president claimed the 78-year-old current president would “be in big trouble,” adding, “I think Biden would go down within the first few seconds”.

You can watch the exchange below: 

One online oddsmaker thinks Trump’s statement isn’t as punch-drunk as it might appear.

The online oddsmaker MyBookie put out theoretical odds on a Trump-Biden fight and made the current president an underdog.

Although a literal fistfight between presidents would certainly be a big news story, it seems unlikely to happen ― especially on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

For one thing, Biden doesn’t appear to have the time to promote a match between two ageing boxers. CBS News reports Biden will be busy on Saturday visiting all three sites where planes crashed on September 11, 2001.

Related...

MORE: Donald Trump Joe Biden Boxing

Conversations