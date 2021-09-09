Trump Claims He Could Beat Biden In Boxing Match Ahead Of 9/11 Commentary Gig

Donald Trump couldn’t beat Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, but he claims he could beat the current president in a boxing match.

The former president is scheduled to do commentary for a boxing match between 58-year-old Evander Holyfield and 44-year-old Vitor Belfort at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, Florida, on Saturday.

During a promotional event Thursday, Trump was asked if there was anyone he’d like to fight.

Trump, who joined the event via a phone call, didn’t need to think much about whom he’d want to box.

“Well, if I had to pick somebody in the world, not only a professional boxer because I’ll take a pass on the professional boxers,” Trump said. “I think probably my easiest fight would be Joe Biden because I think he’d go down very, very quickly. Very, very quickly.”

The 75-year-old former president claimed the 78-year-old current president would “be in big trouble,” adding, “I think Biden would go down within the first few seconds”.

You can watch the exchange below: