Trump Calls MSNBC Host A 'Bimbo' After She Makes Case For Voting Against Him

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump lashed out on Saturday on his social media site, Truth Social, over Friday night’s episode of “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

In a rant against the “increasingly boring” HBO talk show, Trump griped about Maher inviting on MSBNC host Stephanie Ruhle, who the former president called a ”‘dumb as a rock’ bimbo.”

In a clip from the episode circulating widely on social media, Ruhle and Maher tried to convince conservative New York Times columnist Bret Stephens to vote for Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. Stephens said he would not vote for Trump, but didn’t want to commit to Harris because he was unclear on many of her political positions.

Ruhle countered that not wanting Trump to win was a good enough reason to vote for Harris.

“She’s running against Trump,” Ruhle said. “We have two choices. And so there are some things you might not know her answer to, and in 2024, unlike 2016 for a lot of the American people, we know exactly what Trump will do who he is and the kind of threat he is to democracy.”

Maher quipped that he felt like Stephens was “the dog we’re trying to get in the car to go the vet.”

While Trump reserved the sexist epithet for Ruhle, he didn’t exactly have nice things to say about Maher or Stephens, either. He called Maher a “befuddled mess, sloppy and tired,” while characterizing Stephens as a “Trump hating loser.”