Trump Calls Resignation of FBI Director A 'Great Day For America'

President-elect Donald Trump took to Truth Social to react to FBI director Christopher Wray announcing that he plans to resign once Trump takes office, saying he doesn’t “know what happened” to Wray.

“The resignation of Christopher Wray is a great day for America as it will end the Weaponization of what has become known as the United States Department of Injustice,” Trump wrote Wednesday on Truth Social. “I just don’t know what happened to him. We will now restore the Rule of Law for all Americans.”

“Under the leadership of Christopher Wray, the FBI illegally raided my home, without cause, worked diligently on illegally impeaching and indicting me, and has done everything else to interfere with the success and future of America,” he continued. “They have used their vast powers to threaten and destroy many innocent Americans, some of which will never be able to recover from what has been done to them.”

Trump continued, writing that Kash Patel, whom Trump plans to nominate for the position when he takes office, is the “most qualified” to lead the FBI because he is “committed to helping ensure that law, order and justice will be brought back.”

“As everyone knows, I have great respect for the rank-and-file of the FBI, and they have great respect for me,” Trump wrote. “They want to see these changes every bit as much as I do but, more importantly, the American People are demanding a strong, but fair, System of Justice. We want our FBI back, and that will now happen. I look forward to Kash Patel’s confirmation, so that the process of Making the FBI Great Again can begin. Thank you!”

Wray still had three years left in his 10-year term, but after Trump announced that he would nominate Patel for the position, Wray announced he would resign.

“I’ve decided the right thing for the bureau is for me to serve until the end of the current administration in January and then step down,” Wray told FBI staffers.

He continued: “In my view, this is the best way to avoid dragging the bureau deeper into the fray while reinforcing the values and principles that are so important to how we do our work.”

Wray took the job after Trump fired James Comey in 2017.

In 2019, Trump criticized Wray after the Justice Department said that the FBI’s decision to surveil Carter Page, a former policy adviser to Trump, was legal. Trump called it a “major spy scandal.”