Donald Trump To Sign Executive Order To End The Separation Of Families At US Border

US President Donald Trump is to sign an executive order to end the separation of immigrant families at the US southern border, which has sparked outrage in the United States and abroad.
While the US President was vague in his pledge to “sign something”, various US media reported an executive order had been drafted by Justice and Homeland Security to temporarily stop the controversial practice.
“I’ll be signing something in a little while that’s going to do that,” Trump told reporters.
“I’ll be doing something that’s somewhat pre-emptive and ultimately will be matched by legislation I’m sure.”
Videos of youngsters in cages and an audiotape of wailing children have sparked anger at home from groups ranging from clergy to influential business leaders, as well as condemnation from abroad.
Theresa May has condemned Trump for his “deeply disturbing” policy but said she would not be withdrawing her invitation for Trump to visit the UK in July.
“The pictures of children being held in what appear to be cages are deeply disturbing. This is wrong. This is not something we agree with. This is not the UK’s approach,” she told MPs during prime minister’s questions.
May said she she “unequivocally” believed what the US administration was doing on its border was “wrong”.
She told the Commons it was important Trump’s visit went ahead as the UK as the two countries had “key shared interests”.
According to the US Government, over 2,300 children were separated from their parents at the US-Mexico border between May 5 and June 9.
The Associated Press reported on Tuesday night that “babies and other young children” are being sent to “tender age” shelters in Texas.
The report said visitors to the centers described “playrooms of crying preschool-age children in crisis.”
And children at the shelters were found to be “hysterical, crying and acting out”.
On Monday, the ProPublica website published an audio clip of children many of crying so hard that it sounded as if they could “barely breathe.”
