Donald Trump To Sign Executive Order To End The Separation Of Families At US Border

US President Donald Trump is to sign an executive order to end the separation of immigrant families at the US southern border, which has sparked outrage in the United States and abroad.

While the US President was vague in his pledge to “sign something”, various US media reported an executive order had been drafted by Justice and Homeland Security to temporarily stop the controversial practice.

“I’ll be signing something in a little while that’s going to do that,” Trump told reporters.

“I’ll be doing something that’s somewhat pre-emptive and ultimately will be matched by legislation I’m sure.”

Videos of youngsters in cages and an audiotape of wailing children have sparked anger at home from groups ranging from clergy to influential business leaders, as well as condemnation from abroad.