Donald Trump continued pushing his oft-repeated lies about Russia’s three-year invasion of Ukraine before an audience of right-wing activists increasingly sympathetic to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Trump expounded on the topic of the war between the two countries for several minutes at the Conservative Political Action Conference in a suburb of Washington, D.C., but never mentioned that Putin started the conflict.

He also repeated one of his favourite lies about the military and humanitarian assistance the former Soviet republic has received from the United States and Western Europe: “Europe has given $100 billion. The United States has given $350 billion because we had a stupid, incompetent president and administration.”

In fact, Europe is providing or has already provided Ukraine $204.1 billion in assistance, while the United States has provided $183 billion.

What’s more, the vast majority of that American aid has remained in the United States. A full 70% of the $183 billion was “draw-down authority” on existing Pentagon munitions — meaning that $128 billion actually paid for defence contracts and jobs at US factories to replace old weaponry given to Ukraine with new, more modern stock.

Trump, nevertheless, is demanding that Ukraine pay back the United States by handing over mineral rights. “We’re asking for rare earth and oil, anything we can get. But we feel so stupid,” he said.

Trump also cast the war as something that “never would have happened” had he remained in office and described the two sides equally as victims of the war.

“It’s got to end. It’s a horrible, horrible thing to watch,” he said. “I’m dealing with President Zelenskyy. I’m dealing with President Putin.”

In the past week, Trump has gone even further siding with Russia. He has called democratically elected Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy “a dictator,” but has had only kind words for Putin, who has not held free and fair elections in decades and rules as an autocrat, even having his political opponents and critics killed. Experts have described his missile attacks against civilian housing in Ukrainian cities and his troops’ murder and rape of Ukrainians as likely war crimes.

The CPAC audience displayed a decidedly pro-Putin tilt, a trend that’s intensified since Trump was first elected in 2016. When Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni in an earlier speech Saturday criticised Russia’s aggression, the crowd remained silent. And on Thursday, when House Speaker Mike Johnson fielded a question about whether Congress would appropriate more money for Ukraine, the audience loudly booed the idea.