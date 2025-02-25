US President Donald Trump during a news conference with Emmanuel Macron, France's president, not pictured, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. Bloomberg via Getty Images

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell on Monday highlighted the moment earlier in the day that he believed Donald Trump was “fully humiliated on the world stage” after the president was fact-checked — to his face — by French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

Macron made Trump “the first president in history who had to be interrupted and corrected by an ally when the president of the United States was lying and lying about that ally,” claimed O’Donnell.

O’Donnell noted how Macron had interrupted “blustering” Trump who was parroting his “standard line about Europe’s aid to Ukraine, the lie that Europe has loaned money to Ukraine, and it’s a loan, and Ukraine has to pay it back.”

“Trump became the first American president in history fully humiliated on the world stage by instantly getting caught and corrected in his lie,” he continued.

Macron “actually reached out, grabbed the arm of the American president, to stop him from telling a lie about France and the rest of the countries of Europe,” he noted.

Trump has ramped up his anti-Ukraine rhetoric in recent days as he seeks to broker a peace deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who launched the invasion in 2022, and without the input of Ukraine.

The US president was “humiliated and exposed in a way that no previous president ever could be because no previous president would be pathological enough to try to tell a lie like that right in front of the person he’s lying about. and no previous president could possibly be stupid enough to try to tell a lie like that,” said O’Donnell.

