Trump Explains Why He May Run For A ‘Fourth’ Term And It’s Blood Boiling

US President Donald Trump Mario Tama via Getty Images

US President Donald Trump wants all you dummies to know that if he does decide to run again, it won’t be his third term ― but his fourth, duh.

Advertisement

When asked how he’d pull that off, Trump told the outlet, “There are methods which you could do it.”

President Donald Trump attends a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Feb. 4 in Washington, D.C. Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images

Later on Sunday, while Trump was traveling from Mar-a-Lago back to Washington, DC, he decided to take questions from reporters in the press cabin on Air Force One, and was questioned about his remarks to NBC News.

“You said you were not joking about possibly wanting a third term, does that mean you’re not planning to leave office on January 20?” a reporter asked Trump, per footage shot by C-SPAN.

Advertisement

In response, Trump decided to make the distinction that if he were to run again, it wouldn’t be his third term.

“I’m not looking at that, but I’ll tell you, I have had more people ask me to have a third term, which in a way is a fourth term because the other election, the 2020 election was totally rigged,” Trump said. “So it’s actually sort of a fourth term in a certain way. I just don’t want the credit for the second because [former President Joe] Biden was so bad, he did such a bad job, and I think that’s one of the reasons that I’m popular, if you want to know the truth.”

The “truth” is that despite Trump’s continuous — and quite frankly, tiresome — claims that he won the 2020 election, there is no evidence to support his disturbing allegations that it was “rigged.”

Advertisement

Despite a reporter seemingly trying to ask a follow-up question on Air Force One on Sunday, Trump ignored it and decided to ramble on in vague platitudes about why he’s so “popular” until reporters interrupted his diatribe with more questions.

“The constitution limits a president to two terms. Is it your understanding that they have to be—” one reporter said, finally breaking through.

“I don’t even want to talk about it. I’m just telling you I have had more people saying, please run again. We have a long way to go before we even think about that, but I’ve had a lot of people,” Trump said without identifying any of these “people” he’s referring to, as per usual.

Advertisement

In a longer version of Trump’s presser on Air Force One Sunday, obtained by Medialite, another reporter asked him if he felt that running for a third, or fourth, term was an “appropriate precedent to set” even if it’s not Trump “in that position.”

The president went on to explain that these mysterious “people” he keeps on referring to just really, really want him to run.

Advertisement

“I don’t even want to talk about a third term now because no matter how you look at it, you’ve got a long time to go,” Trump said. “We have a long time. We have almost four years to go, and that’s a long time but despite that, so many people are saying you’ve got to run again. They love the job we’re doing. Most importantly they love the job we’re doing.”