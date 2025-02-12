Trump Baier Fox News

Dude can’t even accept an election victory without questioning it. (Watch the video below.)

President Donald Trump, whose lies about 2020 being rigged have reverberated into his second term, cast doubt about the results of the 2024 race in an interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier that aired on Monday.

Baier bent over backward to note Trump’s victory and that he swept the swing states while winning the popular vote, but as soon as he mentioned that Democratic opponent Kamala Harris “got 75 million votes in the country,” Trump interrupted.

“Well, if you believe the whole thing,” the president said. “The whole thing is ridiculous.”

Baier kept trying for what he called a “dismount” to get to his question, but Trump kept arguing.

“Bret, excuse me! There are seven swing states. I won them all.”

Baier: You won the popular vote. You won all the swing states. But still, Kamala Harris got 75 million votes.



Trump: Well, if you believe the whole thing pic.twitter.com/fEgNEwqV25 — Acyn (@Acyn) February 10, 2025

“You did ...”

“By a lot,” Trump said.

Baier pleaded to make his point ― to no avail.

“And I won the popular vote,” Trump said, repeating what Baier had already stated.

Finally, the Fox News personality was able to ask: “Have you thought about how to try to bring the country together, to reach out or to find common ground? Have you thought about that? Or how that might go?”

Trump said “I’d love to do it,” but then harkened back to the pre-Covid days of his first term, saying (per Mediaite): “We were doing so well, the greatest we’ve ever done. there’s never been an economy like ours anywhere in the world.”

