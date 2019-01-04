The US political divide was illustrated in stark terms on Thursday as the most diverse class of politicians in history took their place in the house of representatives – but only, it seems, on the Democrat side.

The opening of the 116th congress saw more women politicians than ever before, and a new generation of Muslim, Latino, Native American and African-American lawmakers.

However, on the Republican side the house was still made up mostly of white men – and as if to underscore the point, President Donald Trump held a press conference flanked by four distinctly bald specimens.