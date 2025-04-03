Trump Gets Brutal Fact-Check From Conservatives As Markets Tank Due To Tariffs

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a sweeping set of tariffs on nearly every other nation on the planet, causing markets to plunge in after-hours trading and triggering fears of inflation and a recession.
And he was called out over it not just from his usual critics on the left, but even many conservatives, who spoke out on social media against the move.
Many pointed out the tariffs were actually tax increases ― including Mike Pence, who served as Trump’s vice president during his first term.
He wrote on X:
Pence also tweeted:
Others on the right also put Trump on blast over the policy, which they noted would be paid for by American consumers:
