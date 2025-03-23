US President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, March 21, 2025. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Canada’s $1 coin is affectionately known as the “loonie,” a word that could also describe Donald Trump’s latest response to a question about annexing the country.

Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy asked the president if he was “concerned” that if Canada became the 51st state, it would be a “very very blue state? Very big and very blue.”

Yes, it’s a serious question.

Although Trump has made no secret that he wants to turn America’s northern neighbor into its “51st state,” some US Republicans fear annexing Canada would add millions of Democratic-leaning voters to the mix, as well as 50 more House seats and two additional senators.

“They’d have a sizable delegation in the House,” Representative Mark Amodei (Republican, Nevada) told NBC News. “I don’t think anybody thinks that’s a great idea. Oh, by the way, how many Electoral College votes are they going to get?”

Trump ignored those very real issues in his response to Doocy. Instead, he referred to the US-Canada border as an “artificial line,” a callback to a quip he used a week earlier.

“You know, you have that artificial line ― that straight artificial line that looks like it was drawn by a ruler,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “I don’t mean a ruler like a king, I mean a ruler like a ruler. It’s just an artificial line.”

He continued his “artificial line” rant further, by once again mentioning how beautiful America and Canada would look together as one entity.

“It was just an artificial line that was drawn in the sand ― or in the ice,” Trump said. “You add [Canada] to this country, what a beautiful land mass! The most beautiful land mass anywhere in the world. And it was just cut off for no reason! It would be great!”

Eventually, Trump got around to answering Doocy’s original question ― sort of.

“Now is [Canada] liberal? Maybe. But, you know a conservative [unintelligible] until I got involved,” he said. “I don’t care who wins up there. Frankly, I would probably do better with a liberal than a conservative if you want to know the truth.”

You can see the exchange below.

DOOCY: Are you concerned that if Canada became the 51st state, it would be a very very blue state?TRUMP: You have that artificial line that looks like it was drawn by a ruler. I don't mean a ruler like a king, I mean a ruler like a ruler. It's just an artificial line. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-03-21T16:09:03.456Z

Of course, people on social media had thoughts about Trump’s latest Canada comments, and many noted the “artificial line” could also apply to the US-Mexico border.

So then our southern border is also an artificial line?Or is it real because it’s not a straight line?Or it needs a big beautiful wall that protects our white people from brown people?Or are you just a complete ass? — PJTinker (@pjtinker.bsky.social) 2025-03-21T16:19:03.441Z

Exactly - and that “artificial line” Trump mocks is no different from the clean-cut borders drawn all over the world, many by colonial powers with rulers and zero regard for local realities.



You don’t get to rewrite centuries of diplomacy just because you keep losing to Canada… — Ilyas Ibrahim Mohamed (@iiliyaa) March 21, 2025

Trump, doing his best Vladimir Putin imitation, says the U.S.-Canada border is "just an artificial line." — Mark Jacob (@markjacob.bsky.social) 2025-03-21T16:09:17.292Z

And thus it's OK to change the borders because he wants to. 🤦♂️

Does he want to change the state borders of Colorado, Utah, Nevada, Wyoming, Nebraska too because of their "straight line" borders?

What gives him any right to change borders? That's called an invasion, buddy. — Tree Huggin' Liberal 💙✌️🌎 (@DreamerBoy44) March 21, 2025

Hmm, maybe Mexico is thinking the same about their border with the US ;it’s just an artificial line…. — (@frank-capesable.bsky.social) 2025-03-21T16:43:43.825Z

Donald Trump appears to believe that if he wants something to be true, he can simply repeat it over and over until the forces of the Universe align to make it so. (This process is sometimes known as “affirmation”.) — FCCirne (@ThecosmicdustX) March 21, 2025

If it's an artificial line that has no legal force, then Canada makes immediate claim to New York, Michigan, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Illinois, North Dakota, Wyoming and Washington. Make America Canada Again! — Mark Zohar (@markzohar.bsky.social) 2025-03-21T16:34:41.633Z

So….the border between Canada and the U.S. is just an “artificial line”, arbitrarily drawn by some rando.But the border between Mexico and the U.S….Well that must have been emblazoned into the land by Jesus himself! — (@doggledoggle.bsky.social) 2025-03-21T16:24:18.272Z