Trump Has A ‘Maximum’ Meltdown On Social Media After Hate-Watching ‘60 Minutes’

President Donald Trump on Sunday called for “maximum fines and punishment” against CBS and its corporate parent, Paramount, over Sunday night’s “60 Minutes” broadcast.

In two separate posts on his Truth Social website, Trump complained about the show’s interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris last year ― which he is suing the company over ― and railed against Sunday night’s reports on Greenland and the war in Ukraine.

“They are not a ‘News Show,’ but a dishonest Political Operative simply disguised as ‘News,’ and must be responsible for what they have done, and are doing,” the president wrote. “They should lose their license!”

He urged FCC Chair Brendan Carr ― who was named to the position by Trump ― to deliver “substantial” penalties to the network for what he called “unlawful and illegal behavior.”

“CBS is out of control, at levels never seen before, and they should pay a big price for this,” he wrote.

The Ukraine segment featured an interview with the nation’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, by correspondent Scott Pelley. Pelley noted that Trump promised to end the war in Ukraine “immediately” and before even taking office, which did not happen.

Pelley asked Zelenskyy about Trump’s false claim that Ukraine started the war, and that Zelenskyy is a “dictator.”

“I believe, sadly, Russian narratives are prevailing in the U.S.,” Zelenskyy said.

The other segment to trigger Trump involved Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory which the president has insisted should become part of the United States.

But on “60 Minutes,” Greenlanders gave Trump a pretty frosty reception.

Aqqaluk Lynge, an Inuit elder statesman, said Trump’s joint address before Congress ― where he said the US would get Greenland “one way or the other” ― was “ugly.”

“We all noticed that in Greenland,” Lynge said. “All of us.”

The president’s full posts are below:

