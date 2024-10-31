Trump Insists 'I'm Not Hitler,' But Social Media Has Other Thoughts

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Donald Trump’s closing message to voters during a campaign rally Wednesday in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, was to insist, “I’m not Hitler.”

“For the past nine years, Kamala and her party have called us racists, bigots, fascists, deplorables, irredeemables, Nazis, and they’ve called me Hitler,” the former president said.

Trump seemed perturbed about being linked to Nazis in recent weeks, which he blamed on Democrats, including his presidential rival, Kamala Harris, even though recent anecdotes about him praising Hitler and admiring Nazi generals came from his former White House chief of staff John Kelly.

In attempting to put the Nazi comparisons aside in hopes of winning the hearts and minds of voters, Trump told the rallygoers that his father said to “never use the word Nazi and never use the word Hitler,” then griped: “Now we’re called Nazis, and I’m called Hitler. I’m not Hitler.”

Since Trump’s relationship with the truth is at best estranged, it’s no surprise many commenters on X, formerly Twitter, were skeptical about his not-a-Nazi defence.

And though the popular “Sure, Jan” meme wasn’t used extensively, most of the responses could be considered a variation of it.

"I am not a crook."

— Richard Nixon, 1973



"I'm not Hitler."

— Donald Trump, 2024 pic.twitter.com/lmOXnO6p1a — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) October 30, 2024

The fact that Trump has to say this is telling. — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) October 30, 2024

Here's a tip for #Drumpfuhrer, GOP & MAGA:

If you do not want to be called "Nazis?"

Stop using the same language as Nazis like "vermin" "infected" & "unified Reich"

Thx @RockyMntnMike https://t.co/LDeLEX3KTT#TakeOutNaziTrash — BoehlertMediaBusters (@MediaBusters6) October 30, 2024

{𝙖𝙅𝙎𝘿}: Being vs. aspiring to be, I guess…



❝I'm not Hitler❞: Trump denies he's a Nazi in closing arguments for campaign ➫ https://t.co/3gL1yNRafV — 𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐲𝐉𝐒𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐩𝐢𝐝𝐚 🇨🇦🇺🇦🥥🌴🌊 (@aJSDecepida) October 30, 2024

Imagine having to convince people, “I’m not Hitler” https://t.co/010dimboCU — Sarah (@Sarah4Justice) October 30, 2024

