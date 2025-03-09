Donald Trump Jr. Denies Presidential Run Rumours In Expletive-Filled Statement

“I accurately predicted that my buddy JD would be an instant power player in national GOP politics, so your theory is that I worked my ass off to help get him the VP nomination because I want to run for president in 2028?

“Are you fucking retarded? I’m actually glad you’re printing this bullshit though because at least now the rest of the press corps will see how shitty your ‘sources’ are and how easily you’re played by them.

“Congrats, moron.”