Donald Trump Jr. Denies Presidential Run Rumours In Expletive-Filled Statement

Donald Trump Jr. swiftly denied a report he might run for president in 2028 on Friday ― and he needed a few expletives to do it.
Mediaite claims that the president’s oldest son is considering running for the nation’s highest office after his dad’s second term ends, and the outlet credited three “high-level” (and anonymous) sources.
“Don has been the most politically involved of all the Trump kids and has always kept the lanes open for a presidential run,” one White House insider and close friend of the Trump family told Mediaite. “He is a valued voice for his father, and a real possibility to be a contender in 2028.”
If that’s Don Jr.’s plan, there may be a few issues.
First, President Donald Trump has suggested on multiple occasions he might attempt a third run for president despite that violating the Constitution.
Also, current Vice President JD Vance is considered by many as a leading candidate for the next Republican nomination, though not necessarily by Trump himself.
However, the reported presidential nepo-baby denied any plans to run for president, pointing out he was a key figure in getting his dad to pick Vance as VP. Don Jr. sent Mediaite a statement chock-full of expletives and threw in a slur, to boot:
“I accurately predicted that my buddy JD would be an instant power player in national GOP politics, so your theory is that I worked my ass off to help get him the VP nomination because I want to run for president in 2028?
“Are you fucking retarded? I’m actually glad you’re printing this bullshit though because at least now the rest of the press corps will see how shitty your ‘sources’ are and how easily you’re played by them.
“Congrats, moron.”
Still, another unnamed Trump family friend insisted to Mediaite that Don Jr. has serious political ambitions and is just trying to avoid ruffling Vance’s feathers.
“One hundred percent he will run, but only for president not VP,” they said. “He is older and more experienced than JD. In about a year, real conversations will start about him running. At this point, it’s too soon, and he doesn’t want to start a battle with JD, especially since they are friends.”
It does look as if Don Jr. is taking a more active role in the second Trump administration, such as visiting Greenland in advance of a possible annexation attempt.