Donald Trump Just Committed One Of His Favourite Misspellings And Readers Can't Even

US President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives to speak during the National Prayer Breakfast at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, on February 6, 2025. TING SHEN via Getty Images

It’s a new presidency but the same old Donald Trump when it comes to a certain misspelling.

On Thursday, he spelled “stolen” as “stollen” in a bogus claim on Truth Social about the US Agency for International Development and media outlets.

“LOOKS LIKE BILLIONS OF DOLLARS HAVE BEEN STOLLEN AT USAID, AND OTHER AGENCIES, MUCH OF IT GOING TO THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA AS A ‘PAYOFF’ FOR CREATING GOOD STORIES ABOUT THE DEMOCRATS,” he wrote.

If dollars were “stollen,” they’d look like the delicious German Christmas bread that’s similar to fruitcake. That’s what stollen actually is.

And as many have joked before, it would probably taste great with “covfefe,” one of Trump’s most memorable blunders.

But “stollen” clearly has an important place in his typo-ridden heart.

This is at least the 24th time Trump has incorrectly used “stollen” on social media since March 5, 2019.

Viewers who spotted the mistake this time around expressed their frustration.

Still stollen after all these years. pic.twitter.com/kgu68yMJ9O — Impossible Girl ⚖️ (@1impossible_grl) February 6, 2025

