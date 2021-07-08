NEWS
08/07/2021 12:51 BST

Trump Just Set A Massive Legal 'Trap' For Himself…By Accident

Trump's lawsuit against tech giants has been dubbed "the dumbest thing he has ever done".

John Dean, a central figure in the Watergate scandal that brought down President Richard Nixon, said Donald Trump just created a huge trap for himself with his latest court filing.

The former president on Wednesday sued Twitter, Facebook and Google for banning him from certain websites, claiming they could pay out “trillions” in damages.

Former TV host and sportscaster Keith Olbermann tweeted a reminder that even a frivolous lawsuit such as this one could lead to a days-long deposition: 

Dean retweeted Olbermann’s message ― then added: 

Most legal observers believe Trump’s lawsuit will go nowhere and is actually a scheme to help raise money.  

Dean, who served as White House counsel under Nixon, was dubbed the “master manipulator” of the Watergate affair by the FBI. However, he ultimately cooperated with prosecutors and played a key role in the investigation that led to Nixon’s resignation.  

MORE: Donald Trump Social Media Lawsuit John Dean depositions

Conversations