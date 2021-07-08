Trump Just Set A Massive Legal 'Trap' For Himself…By Accident

John Dean, a central figure in the Watergate scandal that brought down President Richard Nixon, said Donald Trump just created a huge trap for himself with his latest court filing.

The former president on Wednesday sued Twitter, Facebook and Google for banning him from certain websites, claiming they could pay out “trillions” in damages.

Former TV host and sportscaster Keith Olbermann tweeted a reminder that even a frivolous lawsuit such as this one could lead to a days-long deposition: