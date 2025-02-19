Ukraine's President Hits Back At US And Claims Trump 'Lives In A Disinformation Space'

Zelenskyy and Trump AP

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Donald Trump of living “in a disinformation space” after the US president falsely blamed Ukraine for its war against Russia.

Shortly after his officials conducted early peace talks with Russia – without any representatives from Ukraine – Trump told reporters that Kyiv “should have never started” the war.

But, Ukraine did not start the conflict. Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to conduct a full-blown invasion of Russia’s European neighbour in February 2022.

On Wednesday, the Ukrainian president hit back. He said: “Unfortunately, President Trump – I have great respect for him as a leader of a nation that we have great respect for, the American people who always support us – unfortunately lives in this disinformation space.”

Zelenskyy then responded to the US president’s claim that it was time for an election in Ukraine – its 2024 presidential vote was delayed due to the war – and Trump’s allegation that Zelenskyy’s personal rating had fallen to 4%, too.

The Ukrainian president hit back by citing a survey suggesting 58% of Ukraine has confidence in him.

Zelenskyy claimed Ukraine has “evidence” this 4% approval rating was spread by Moscow, and “these numbers are being discussed between America and Russia”

Addressing Trump’s claim that the US wants the equivalent of $500bn worth of Ukraine’s rare earth minerals in exchange for its continued support, Zelenskyy said: “It’s not $500bn – that’s not a serious conversation.”

The war has cost Ukraine $320bn so far, according to the Ukrainian president, $120bn of which has come from Ukrainian taxpayers. The rest came from the US and the EU.

He added: “I am protecting Ukraine, I can’t sell it away, I can’t sell our state.”

Talks between Russia and the US concluded on Tuesday, with both sides agree to set up high-level teams to negotiate the terms of peace.