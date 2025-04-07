US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters while in flight on Air Force One, en route to Joint Base Andrews on April 6, 2025. MANDEL NGAN via Getty Images

Donald Trump snapped at a reporter onboard Air Force One on Sunday over her line of questioning about his tariffs, which have sent stock markets tumbling and prompted criticism from even some of his most loyal supporters.

Trump lashed out at Bloomberg’s Annmarie Hordern when she asked if there is any “pain in the market at some point you’re unwilling to tolerate?”

“I think your question is so stupid,” Trump fired back.

“I mean, I think it’s… I don’t want anything to go down, but sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something and we have such a horrible, we have been treated so badly, by other countries because we had stupid leadership that allowed this to happen,” he continued.

Trump was asked other questions by other journalists and the talk briefly turned to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Hordern then tried to return to the topic of tariffs, but Trump used his now familiar tactic of asking: “Who are you with?” ― to sidestep the question.

When told Bloomberg, he called on another journalist and said, “She asks too many questions.”