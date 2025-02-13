Trump Mocked After Blaming Bad Inflation Report On Biden

LOADING ERROR LOADING

President Harry S. Truman famously had a sign reading “The Buck Stops Here” on his desk at the White House.

Based on comments President Donald Trump made on Wednesday, it’s clear he thinks the buck actually stops with his predecessor, former President Joe Biden.

Trump initially seemed optimistic that Labour Department stats would show he’s already had a positive effect on the economy ― despite numerous reports suggesting his proposed policies will worsen inflation.

“Interest Rates should be lowered, something which would go hand in hand with upcoming Tariffs!!!,” he posted on his Truth Social platform Wednesday. “Lets Rock and Roll, America!!!”

“BIDEN INFLATION UP!” he posted.

Donald Trump post on Feb. 12, 2025. TruthSocial,com

Although Trump was only president from January 20 on, he made it clear during the 2024 election that he planned to place massive tariffs on many imported items ― which inevitably increases prices for consumers.

Trump’s literal buck-passing did not go unnoticed on social media.

Remember how Trump said he'd immediately bring down inflation and prices would drop once he was elected?Here he is today: — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona.bsky.social) 2025-02-12T14:47:32.879Z

When the stock market was up under Biden, Trump took credit. Inflation up under Trump, he blames Biden. How does anyone take this guy seriously? — (@paverjake37.bsky.social) 2025-02-12T15:04:13.789Z

With inflation up, the question isn’t whether Magadonians will make excuses for their Dear Leader, it’s what excuses their “information” sources will tell them to think. Personally I believe it will be to blame Biden for a while, followed by, “There must be short-term pain for long-term prosperity.” — Joey Blue (@jp262.bsky.social) 2025-02-12T14:25:07.842Z

Wow. Inflation in the US rose 3% in January, higher than experts predicted for Trump’s first month report.



From December to January:

Grocery prices 🔺 .5%

Energy prices 🔺 1.8%

Egg prices 🔺 15.2%



Renaming the Gulf of America should help… — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) February 12, 2025

Trump’s blaming Biden for inflation under his own presidency like a guy getting pulled over for speeding and telling the cop, 'Yeah, but the last guy who drove this car was going even faster!' pic.twitter.com/z68BW0i2MG — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) February 12, 2025

Co-president Trump pretends that his policies have no connection to inflation going up, but if it had gone down, you can bet he wouldn't have credited Joe Biden.



Trump lies to his followers constantly and never takes responsibility for his many failures. https://t.co/OsNI0RK5M3 — Matthew Sheffield (@mattsheffield) February 12, 2025

Trump: “When I win, I will immediately bring prices down, starting on Day One.”



BREAKING: US inflation heats up to 3%, higher than expected. pic.twitter.com/QwLWWolYyJ — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) February 12, 2025

Like clockwork Trump is blaming Biden for inflation going up smh https://t.co/wI4FsHKQrB pic.twitter.com/D9xfebXpKI — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) February 12, 2025

Trump acknowledges inflation is “up,” attempts to blame Biden who is no longer president pic.twitter.com/ZhQgYDPlsV — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) February 12, 2025