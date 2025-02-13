Trump Mocked After Blaming Bad Inflation Report On Biden

President Harry S. Truman famously had a sign reading “The Buck Stops Here” on his desk at the White House.
Based on comments President Donald Trump made on Wednesday, it’s clear he thinks the buck actually stops with his predecessor, former President Joe Biden.
Trump initially seemed optimistic that Labour Department stats would show he’s already had a positive effect on the economy ― despite numerous reports suggesting his proposed policies will worsen inflation.
“Interest Rates should be lowered, something which would go hand in hand with upcoming Tariffs!!!,” he posted on his Truth Social platform Wednesday. “Lets Rock and Roll, America!!!”
But after the Labour Department announced that the consumer price index in January increased 3% from 12 months earlier and rose from a three-and-a-half-year low of 2.4% in September, Trump took to Truth Social to publicly avoid any responsibility for the price hikes.
“BIDEN INFLATION UP!” he posted.
Although Trump was only president from January 20 on, he made it clear during the 2024 election that he planned to place massive tariffs on many imported items ― which inevitably increases prices for consumers.
Trump’s literal buck-passing did not go unnoticed on social media.