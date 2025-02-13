PoliticsDonald TrumpEconomyInflation

Trump Mocked After Blaming Bad Inflation Report On Biden

One social media user noted that Trump also took credit when the stock market was up under Biden, and asked, “How does anyone take this guy seriously?”
David Moye
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

President Harry S. Truman famously had a sign reading “The Buck Stops Here” on his desk at the White House.

Based on comments President Donald Trump made on Wednesday, it’s clear he thinks the buck actually stops with his predecessor, former President Joe Biden.

Trump initially seemed optimistic that Labour Department stats would show he’s already had a positive effect on the economy ― despite numerous reports suggesting his proposed policies will worsen inflation.

“Interest Rates should be lowered, something which would go hand in hand with upcoming Tariffs!!!,” he posted on his Truth Social platform Wednesday. “Lets Rock and Roll, America!!!”

But after the Labour Department announced that the consumer price index in January increased 3% from 12 months earlier and rose from a three-and-a-half-year low of 2.4% in September, Trump took to Truth Social to publicly avoid any responsibility for the price hikes.

“BIDEN INFLATION UP!” he posted.

Donald Trump post on Feb. 12, 2025.
Donald Trump post on Feb. 12, 2025.
TruthSocial,com

Although Trump was only president from January 20 on, he made it clear during the 2024 election that he planned to place massive tariffs on many imported items ― which inevitably increases prices for consumers.

Trump’s literal buck-passing did not go unnoticed on social media.

Remember how Trump said he'd immediately bring down inflation and prices would drop once he was elected?Here he is today:

Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona.bsky.social) 2025-02-12T14:47:32.879Z

When the stock market was up under Biden, Trump took credit. Inflation up under Trump, he blames Biden. How does anyone take this guy seriously?

(@paverjake37.bsky.social) 2025-02-12T15:04:13.789Z

Ah me, how times change

Helen Kennedy (@helenkennedy.bsky.social) 2025-02-12T15:30:16.882Z

With inflation up, the question isn’t whether Magadonians will make excuses for their Dear Leader, it’s what excuses their “information” sources will tell them to think. Personally I believe it will be to blame Biden for a while, followed by, “There must be short-term pain for long-term prosperity.”

Joey Blue (@jp262.bsky.social) 2025-02-12T14:25:07.842Z

