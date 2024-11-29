Donald Trump on Thursday shared on social media a spoof clip in which he appears to burst out of a Thanksgiving turkey that is being carved by President Joe Biden. It followed his divisive holiday message.
The president-elect then dances to The Village People’s YMCA hit (his unofficial campaign song) in front of top Democrats in the edited “save the neck for me” scene from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.
The clip has garnered more than 34 million views on X, formerly Twitter, alone.
And while Trump fans laughed at the footage, some critics asked whether Trump realised he was the main course turkey in the video.
Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, received similar mocking feedback when he shared a slightly different version of the clip back in 2021.