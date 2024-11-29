PoliticsDonald Trumpus newsJoe Biden

Donald Trump Mocked For Sharing Thanksgiving Meal Spoof With Himself As Main Course

Social media users had a feast roasting the president-elect over an edited clip that he shared online.
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

US President-elect Donald Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz
Brandon Bell via Getty Images

Donald Trump on Thursday shared on social media a spoof clip in which he appears to burst out of a Thanksgiving turkey that is being carved by President Joe Biden. It followed his divisive holiday message.

The president-elect then dances to The Village People’s YMCA hit (his unofficial campaign song) in front of top Democrats in the edited “save the neck for me” scene from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

See the post here.

The clip has garnered more than 34 million views on X, formerly Twitter, alone.

And while Trump fans laughed at the footage, some critics asked whether Trump realised he was the main course turkey in the video.

Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, received similar mocking feedback when he shared a slightly different version of the clip back in 2021.

A grown man.Who was just elected President of our nation.Took the time to upload this video and post to social media.

Snarky Snarkson Esq. (@snarky-snarkson.bsky.social) 2024-11-29T05:26:06.797Z

Wow..just when I thought I couldn’t be more embarrassed that he’s our president elect.

Antifa Princess™️🗿💖🌻⛵️✨ (@tleighb.bsky.social) 2024-11-29T01:08:45.014Z

I’m really going to miss having adults in charge of the country 😞

(@bluelagoop.bsky.social) 2024-11-29T01:06:54.787Z

I genuinely feel the US people, Trump is clown who is laughed at by the vast majority of global leaders.I tempered my disappointment of his win with the thought of the comedic value it presented, sadly that will likely be outweighed by suffering he'll undoubtably cause in the US and globally.

Igor73 (@igor73.bsky.social) 2024-11-29T08:45:23.653Z

The most unserious person in the world is going to be running this country. We are so screwed.

Childless Cat Lady NY (@childlesscatladyny.bsky.social) 2024-11-29T01:11:27.212Z

Is he really calling himself a dancing turkey??

(@maryannfrey.bsky.social) 2024-11-29T05:55:35.051Z

Of course, he has to make Thanksgiving all about him.

(@ivanabalone4.bsky.social) 2024-11-29T01:06:28.344Z
