Trump Posts Brutal Spoof Of His Viral Chat With Obama At Jimmy Carter’s Funeral

Former US President Barack Obama speaks with President-elect Donald Trump ROBERTO SCHMIDT via Getty Images

On Sunday, Trump, who like Obama has not revealed the details of their conversation, posted a spoof of their talk complete with fake audio from the moment that sent social media users down a rabbit hole of speculation.

“I knew you’d win,” a dubbed Obama said while seated next to Trump.

A pseudo Trump responded, “Come on. Anyone could beat her,” referring to Vice President Kamala Harris, who Trump defeated in the 2024 presidential election.

After Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, sat down in the row in front of Trump and Obama, the faux Obama then asks Trump, “Did you see that? [Harris] won’t even look at me,” prompting simulated Trump to reply, “I was told [by] some of her people, apparently they said she fell off the wagon.”

“I think she actually may have…and also she’s not really built for this amount of pressure,” fake Obama added.

Elsewhere in the clip, in which Trump didn’t include a caption, the pair’s mock conversation took aim at President Joe Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“He just didn’t wanna leave,” the forged audio from Obama said of Biden. “I did what I could to help [Harris]. She was horrendous.”

“You know what I realised? Hillary still hates me,” phony Trump added. “So much.”

On Thursday, Trump admitted to reporters that he “didn’t realise how friendly” the pair’s moment at Carter’s funeral looked after reporters asked him about what they discussed during a presser at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

“I said, ‘Boy, they look like two people that like each other.’ And we probably do. [Me and Obama] have a little different philosophies, right? But we probably do. I don’t know,” Trump said.