Trump Nearly Face-Plants On A Garbage Truck During A Trashy Photo-Op

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Donald Trump’s photo-op with a garbage truck almost got off to a disastrous start as the former president appeared to miss the door handle and almost slipped on the wet ground.

Trump also briefly grabbed his right thigh, then ultimately made it into the truck with some visible effort.

Advertisement

The moment takes place at about 15 seconds into the C-SPAN coverage of the photo-op:

Former President Trump answers questions while sitting in a garbage truck in Green Bay, WI. pic.twitter.com/jglxM8s1bm — CSPAN (@cspan) October 30, 2024

Trump later in the evening said that the truck was too big.

“I said how the hell do you get into this truck? It’s way up high,” he said at a rally in Wisconsin. “I said they didn’t have to buy it that big, right? You have to get it that big?”

He said he realised how embarrassing it would be if he couldn’t get into the truck with the “fake news” watching.

“So the first stair’s like up here,” he said, raising his arm to his waist, although the stair was actually at knee height. “I said, ‘Shit.’ So I had the adrenaline going and I made it.”

Advertisement

Trump: I climbed into the truck.. The first stair is like up here… I had the adrenaline going and I made it. pic.twitter.com/5MgeQV80dH — Acyn (@Acyn) October 30, 2024

President Joe Biden stumbled himself ― on his words ― on Tuesday as he was asked about comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s racist insult of Puerto Rico.

“The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters, his demonisation of Latinos is unconscionable, and it’s un-American,” Biden said. He later clarified he was speaking specifically about Hinchcliffe, not all of Trump’s supporters, but many on the right seized on the comment as an insult directed at them.