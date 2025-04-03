Trump Plays Doctor In Bizarre Truth Social Gush Over Tariff ‘Liberation Day’

Donald Trump played doctor in a Truth Social post. Getty

The diagnosis was delusional on Truth Social early on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump cast himself as a doctor performing surgery in a post regarding his “Liberation Day” onslaught of trade-war escalating tariffs.

“The operation is over!” Trump wrote. “The patient lived, and is healing. The prognosis is that the patient will be far stronger, bigger, better, and more resilient than ever before. Make America great again!”

If healing can be defined as global markets plummeting after Trump’s announcement of a 10% across-the-board tariff on foreign goods (plus much more for major trade partners like China and the European Union), then congratulations, “Dr Trump.”

But we’re thinking he could use a dose of reality.

One investment firm CEO called his strategy a “disaster of idiocy,” and some reviews from conservative politicians aren’t so hot either.

The additional levies are likely to spike prices further for American consumers.

He may have to operate again.

