Trump's Press Secretary's Blunder Causes Her To Accidentally Tell The Truth

Maybe the White House needs to play the Law & Order “dun-dun” noise whenever press secretary Karoline Leavitt misspeaks — ya know, just so she’s aware.
During Monday’s White House press briefing, Leavitt made a whoopsie by very confidently declaring that President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice will focus on “fighting law and order” rather than “fighting for law and order.”
Plenty of people on Bluesky and X, formerly Twitter, found Leavit’s gaffe pretty funny considering “fighting law and order” is exactly what Trump’s administration appears to be doing.
Some users made references to Trump ignoring a judge’s order that planes being used to deport people under the Alien Enemies Act, a rarely used wartime power, be immediately returned to the United States. Others simply pointed out that the president is a convicted felon.
Leavitt’s amusing slip came after ABC News senior political correspondent Rachel Scott asked her if Trump wants the Department of Justice to investigate members of the bipartisan Jan 6 Select Committee.
Before leaving office, former President Joe Biden preemptively pardoned the lawmakers who investigated the US Capitol riot. But in the wee hours of Monday morning, Trump posted an unhinged Truth Social rant claiming that the pardons were “VOID, VACANT, AND OF NO FURTHER FORCE OR EFFECT.”
Trump claimed in his post that Biden had signed the pardons with an autopen, a device used to replicate someone’s signature. The allegation that Biden used an autopen stems from a report by the Oversight Project, a branch of the Heritage Foundation — the right-wing think tank behind Project 2025.
Trump raged that Biden’s executive orders should be ignored because he “did not sign them but, more importantly, he did not know anything about them.”
It should be noted that US presidents have been using autopens for decades and that Trump later admitted that he’s used an autopen himself.