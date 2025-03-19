Trump's Press Secretary's Blunder Causes Her To Accidentally Tell The Truth

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during the daily press briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 17, 2025. JIM WATSON via Getty Images

Maybe the White House needs to play the Law & Order “dun-dun” noise whenever press secretary Karoline Leavitt misspeaks — ya know, just so she’s aware.

During Monday’s White House press briefing, Leavitt made a whoopsie by very confidently declaring that President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice will focus on “fighting law and order” rather than “fighting for law and order.”

Advertisement

Leavitt: "We want to restore the Department of Justice to an institution that focuses on fighting law and order." pic.twitter.com/0PpBik395v — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 17, 2025

Plenty of people on Bluesky and X, formerly Twitter, found Leavit’s gaffe pretty funny considering “fighting law and order” is exactly what Trump’s administration appears to be doing.

Some users made references to Trump ignoring a judge’s order that planes being used to deport people under the Alien Enemies Act, a rarely used wartime power, be immediately returned to the United States. Others simply pointed out that the president is a convicted felon.

Advertisement

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt:



"We want to restore the Department of Justice to an institution that focuses on fighting law and order."



HAHAHAHHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAAH.



Funniest thing I've heard all day. — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) March 17, 2025

Leavitt: "We want to restore the Department of Justice to an institution that focuses on fighting law and order."



=> "fighting law and order" -- I think that pretty accurately describes what the DOJ under Donald Trump is doing. Thanks, Karoline. 😑 — Jeff Fleischmann ☮️ 🌊 (@Philosocrat) March 17, 2025

Oh so they want to fight AGAINST law and order. That tracks. — (@ogbobbythunder.bsky.social) 2025-03-17T17:46:32.415Z

Advertisement

Well that’s the first honest thing she’s said so far — BuddhaBiker (@Buddhabiker) March 18, 2025

"fighting law and order"



Perfect Freudian slip — Akash Maniam (@ManiamAkash) March 17, 2025

Advertisement

I wonder if she'll admit that she misspoke. She probably hasn't figured it out yet. — Jasmine NoDramaMama 🟧 (@jasmineweidenb1) March 17, 2025

This looks more like a parody sketch from The Simpsons every time she appears. — ..Murdoch, Auld and Hay.. (@deejays19671) March 18, 2025

It's the only time she was honest.

Let's give her that. — Anarchy until Trump is gone 🇵🇸🇺🇦🇨🇦🏳️🌈 (@ZenArchist_) March 17, 2025

Advertisement

It should piss you off to know we are paying her salary. — PAPPY (@pappybest) March 17, 2025

doing a great job fighting the Constitution as well — (@princemyshkin2.bsky.social) 2025-03-18T10:19:35.961Z

Advertisement

Psst



Trump is a convicted felon — Executive Team Coach, speaker and author (@wiley_inc) March 17, 2025

When you defy a court order, you are NOT the party of law and order. — Susan (@sznln.bsky.social) 2025-03-17T17:51:41.479Z

Leavitt’s amusing slip came after ABC News senior political correspondent Rachel Scott asked her if Trump wants the Department of Justice to investigate members of the bipartisan Jan 6 Select Committee.

Advertisement

Before leaving office, former President Joe Biden preemptively pardoned the lawmakers who investigated the US Capitol riot. But in the wee hours of Monday morning, Trump posted an unhinged Truth Social rant claiming that the pardons were “VOID, VACANT, AND OF NO FURTHER FORCE OR EFFECT.”

Trump claimed in his post that Biden had signed the pardons with an autopen, a device used to replicate someone’s signature. The allegation that Biden used an autopen stems from a report by the Oversight Project, a branch of the Heritage Foundation — the right-wing think tank behind Project 2025.

Trump raged that Biden’s executive orders should be ignored because he “did not sign them but, more importantly, he did not know anything about them.”

Advertisement