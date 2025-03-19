Politicstrump administrationKaroline Leavitt

Trump's Press Secretary's Blunder Causes Her To Accidentally Tell The Truth

“Well that’s the first honest thing she’s said so far,” one social media user said after hearing Karoline Leavitt’s gaffe.
Elyse Wanshel
Reporter, HuffPost

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during the daily press briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 17, 2025.
JIM WATSON via Getty Images

Maybe the White House needs to play the Law & Order “dun-dun” noise whenever press secretary Karoline Leavitt misspeaks — ya know, just so she’s aware.

During Monday’s White House press briefing, Leavitt made a whoopsie by very confidently declaring that President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice will focus on “fighting law and order” rather than “fighting for law and order.”

Plenty of people on Bluesky and X, formerly Twitter, found Leavit’s gaffe pretty funny considering “fighting law and order” is exactly what Trump’s administration appears to be doing.

Some users made references to Trump ignoring a judge’s order that planes being used to deport people under the Alien Enemies Act, a rarely used wartime power, be immediately returned to the United States. Others simply pointed out that the president is a convicted felon.

Oh so they want to fight AGAINST law and order. That tracks.

(@ogbobbythunder.bsky.social) 2025-03-17T17:46:32.415Z

Truer words were never spoken… by Leavitt anyway.

Bonnie votes BLUE! (@bonnieatl.bsky.social) 2025-03-18T12:53:36.444Z

😂😂😂How does she say this shit with a straight face?

Jen Wood ✊🏻💙🇺🇦 🇨🇦 (@gerbler.bsky.social) 2025-03-18T11:41:44.686Z

doing a great job fighting the Constitution as well

(@princemyshkin2.bsky.social) 2025-03-18T10:19:35.961Z

When you defy a court order, you are NOT the party of law and order.

Susan (@sznln.bsky.social) 2025-03-17T17:51:41.479Z

Leavitt’s amusing slip came after ABC News senior political correspondent Rachel Scott asked her if Trump wants the Department of Justice to investigate members of the bipartisan Jan 6 Select Committee.

Before leaving office, former President Joe Biden preemptively pardoned the lawmakers who investigated the US Capitol riot. But in the wee hours of Monday morning, Trump posted an unhinged Truth Social rant claiming that the pardons were “VOID, VACANT, AND OF NO FURTHER FORCE OR EFFECT.”

Trump claimed in his post that Biden had signed the pardons with an autopen, a device used to replicate someone’s signature. The allegation that Biden used an autopen stems from a report by the Oversight Project, a branch of the Heritage Foundation — the right-wing think tank behind Project 2025.

Trump raged that Biden’s executive orders should be ignored because he “did not sign them but, more importantly, he did not know anything about them.”

It should be noted that US presidents have been using autopens for decades and that Trump later admitted that he’s used an autopen himself.

