Donald Trump has said he “couldn’t care less” after a series of bombshell reports over the weekend shed further light on his relationship with Vladimir Putin.

The US President has been accused of going to extraordinary lengths to conceal details of his meetings with his Russian counterpart, including on at least one occasion seizing the notes of his own interpreter.

US officials have said it means there is no detailed record, even in classified files, of five of Trump’s face-to-face interactions with Putin over the last two years.

The extraordinary actions were reportedly brought to light when a White House advisor and senior State Department official requested further information from an interpreter who was present when the two world leaders spoke in Germany in 2017 – with no other officials attending.

The revelation, reported by the Washington Post on Saturday, came a day after it was revealed the FBI had investigated whether Trump has been working on behalf of Russia, against US interests.

The New York Times reported the probe began in the days after Trump fired James Comey as director of the FBI in May 2017 and said the agency’s counterintelligence investigators had to consider whether his actions constituted a possible threat to national security.

On Saturday evening, Trump phoned into Fox News to rebut the claims and speaking of the 2017 meeting with Putin, said: “We had a great conversation...I’m not keeping anything under wraps. I couldn’t care less.”

He said he talked with Putin about Israel, among other subjects, adding: “Anyone could have listened to that meeting. That meeting is open for grabs.”

He did not elaborate on how anyone could obtain details of the meeting.

During the interview with Jeanine Pirro – a staunch defender of the President – the host smirked when she asked him: “Have you ever worked for Russia Mr President?”.

Trump responded: ”I think it’s the most insulting thing I’ve ever been asked...the most insulting article I’ve ever had written & if you read the article, you’d see that they found absolutely nothing.”