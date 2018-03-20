Donald Trump failed to raise with Vladimir Putin the poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the UK as the US President congratulated the Russian President on his re-election.

Putin won a landslide victory to extend his rule over the world’s largest country for six more years at a time when his ties with the West are on a hostile trajectory.

Last week, Trump told Theresa May the US backs the UK “all the way” after the Prime Minister blamed Russia for the poisoning in Salisbury ahead of a tit-for-tat diplomatic row.

The US also issued a statement last week, along with Britain, France and Germany, condemning Russia.

But on Tuesday, Trump told reporters at the White House about his call with the Kremlin: “I congratulated him on the victory, the electoral victory.

“The call had to do also with the fact that we will probably get together in the not too distant future so we can discuss arms, we can discuss the arms race.”

When asked if the recent poisoning came up in the call, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders responded: “I don’t believe that was discussed.”

When asked if Russia’s election was free and fair, Sanders said: “We don’t get to dictate how other countries operate.”