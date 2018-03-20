Donald Trump failed to raise with Vladimir Putin the poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the UK as the US President congratulated the Russian President on his re-election.
Putin won a landslide victory to extend his rule over the world’s largest country for six more years at a time when his ties with the West are on a hostile trajectory.
Last week, Trump told Theresa May the US backs the UK “all the way” after the Prime Minister blamed Russia for the poisoning in Salisbury ahead of a tit-for-tat diplomatic row.
The US also issued a statement last week, along with Britain, France and Germany, condemning Russia.
But on Tuesday, Trump told reporters at the White House about his call with the Kremlin: “I congratulated him on the victory, the electoral victory.
“The call had to do also with the fact that we will probably get together in the not too distant future so we can discuss arms, we can discuss the arms race.”
When asked if the recent poisoning came up in the call, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders responded: “I don’t believe that was discussed.”
When asked if Russia’s election was free and fair, Sanders said: “We don’t get to dictate how other countries operate.”
Trump’s overture to Putin was criticised by top senators in his own Republican party, who called Sunday’s election a sham.
Last week, the Trump administration hardened its stance on Russia by accusing Moscow of hacking into America’s energy grid and approving the first sanctions on Russian entities and citizens for meddling in the 2016 US election. Russia denies interference in the election.
Trump, who vowed to improve relations with Russia on taking office 14 months ago, is under pressure from Congress to take a tougher stance on Putin, his inner circle and scores of Russian oligarchs.
Trump has not been highly critical of Russia in public, while maintaining there was no collusion between his presidential campaign and Russians.
Republican US Senator John McCain chastised Trump for the congratulatory call.
“An American president does not lead the Free World by congratulating dictators on winning sham elections,” McCain said in a statement.
The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) said there had been no real choice in Russia’s presidential election and complained it had been marked by unfair pressure on critical voices.
The US State Department endorsed the OSCE’s preliminary findings, said spokeswoman Heather Nauert, and called Trump’s call to Putin “protocol”.
The Kremlin said Tuesday’s conversation had been broadly constructive and focused on overcoming problems in relations.
“The leaders spoke in favour of developing practical cooperation in different spheres, including on questions of how to ensure strategic stability and fight international terrorism,” the Kremlin said in a statement.
Moscow and Washington are also at odds over crises in Ukraine and Syria, which Trump said would be discussed in a meeting along with the denuclearisation of North Korea.