US President Donald Trump revoked security clearances from a slew of his political opponents in a memo on Friday.
“I have determined that it is no longer in the national interest for the following individuals to access classified information,” the memo stated.
He named more than a dozen people, including top Democrats like President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as New York Attorney General Letitia James, who previously prosecuted him for fraud.
The complete list included:
- Former President Joe Biden and “any other member” of his family
- Former Secretary of State Antony Blinken
- Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg
- Former Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney
- Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
- Attorney and former Ambassador to the Czech Republic Norman Eisen
- Former Vice President Kamala Harris
- Former National Security Council official Fiona Hill
- New York Attorney General Letitia James
- Former Republican Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger
- Former United States Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco
- Former National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan
- Former National Security Council official Alexander Vindman
- Attorney Andrew Weissman
- Attorney Mark Zaid
Trump continued, “I hereby direct every executive department and agency head to take all additional action as necessary and consistent with existing law to revoke any active security clearances held by the aforementioned individuals and to immediately rescind their access to classified information.”
The move follows Trump saying he was revoking Biden’s security clearance back in February.
“There is no need for Joe Biden to continue receiving access to classified information. Therefore, we are immediately revoking Joe Biden’s Security Clearances, and stopping his daily Intelligence Briefings,” Trump said at the time.
Earlier this month, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said she was revoking security clearances for several of the individuals who are also mentioned in the new memo.
Trump’s Friday memo stated that the individuals named will no longer receive “classified briefings, such as the President’s Daily Brief,” nor will they have access to “classified information held by any member of the Intelligence Community by virtue of the named individuals’ previous tenure in the Congress.”