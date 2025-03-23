US President Donald Trump on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, March 21, 2025. Bloomberg via Getty Images

US President Donald Trump revoked security clearances from a slew of his political opponents in a memo on Friday.

“I have determined that it is no longer in the national interest for the following individuals to access classified information,” the memo stated.

He named more than a dozen people, including top Democrats like President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as New York Attorney General Letitia James, who previously prosecuted him for fraud.

The complete list included:

Former President Joe Biden and “any other member” of his family

Former Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg

Former Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

Attorney and former Ambassador to the Czech Republic Norman Eisen

Former Vice President Kamala Harris

Former National Security Council official Fiona Hill

New York Attorney General Letitia James

Former Republican Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger

Former United States Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco

Former National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan

Former National Security Council official Alexander Vindman

Attorney Andrew Weissman

Attorney Mark Zaid

Trump continued, “I hereby direct every executive department and agency head to take all additional action as necessary and consistent with existing law to revoke any active security clearances held by the aforementioned individuals and to immediately rescind their access to classified information.”

The move follows Trump saying he was revoking Biden’s security clearance back in February.

“There is no need for Joe Biden to continue receiving access to classified information. Therefore, we are immediately revoking Joe Biden’s Security Clearances, and stopping his daily Intelligence Briefings,” Trump said at the time.

Earlier this month, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said she was revoking security clearances for several of the individuals who are also mentioned in the new memo.

