Social Media Mocks Trump's Claim That Trial Witnesses Were 'Literally Crucified'

Donald Trump’s latest reaction to the guilty verdict in his New York hush money trial was hyperbolic even for him.
On Friday, the former president and current criminal offender railed against Judge Juan Merchan, who presided over the case, and accused him of basically being Lucifer himself.
Trump claimed the court proceedings were so horrific that “witnesses that were on our side, they were literally crucified by this man who looks like an angel, but he is really a devil.”
The statement showed that Trump is definitely cross at the verdict but doesn’t understand the meaning of the word “crucify,” which “literally” means “put to death by nailing or binding the wrists or hands and feet to a cross.”
None of the thousands of stories filed during the seven-week trial mention anyone being nailed or bound to a cross in Merchan’s courtroom.
Not surprisingly, people on X, formerly Twitter, snarkily mocked Trump’s crucifixion comment.