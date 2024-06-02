Social Media Mocks Trump's Claim That Trial Witnesses Were 'Literally Crucified'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

On Friday, the former president and current criminal offender railed against Judge Juan Merchan, who presided over the case, and accused him of basically being Lucifer himself.

Trump claimed the court proceedings were so horrific that “witnesses that were on our side, they were literally crucified by this man who looks like an angel, but he is really a devil.”

Trump: Our witnesses were literally crucified by this man who looks like an angel, but he is really a devil. pic.twitter.com/lR8r9FrBPC — Acyn (@Acyn) May 31, 2024

The statement showed that Trump is definitely cross at the verdict but doesn’t understand the meaning of the word “crucify,” which “literally” means “put to death by nailing or binding the wrists or hands and feet to a cross.”

None of the thousands of stories filed during the seven-week trial mention anyone being nailed or bound to a cross in Merchan’s courtroom.

Not surprisingly, people on X, formerly Twitter, snarkily mocked Trump’s crucifixion comment.

Trump says that witnesses on his side during his trial were "literally crucified" (fact check: false) pic.twitter.com/zayy75BAS9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 31, 2024

Apparently the Judge "literally crucified" some witnesses. You'd think the press would have covered that. — Dan Rebellato (@DanRebellato) May 31, 2024

Trump says some of their potential witnesses were "literally crucified" by the judge. Big if true — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) May 31, 2024

“Literally crucified” — does Trump know the meaning of either word? — Jack Pitney (@jpitney) May 31, 2024

“Literally crucified”



I missed THAT day. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 31, 2024

“I was literally crucified for you.” 🥴 pic.twitter.com/fsXvwDfZGF — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) May 31, 2024

The speech.

Millions of insane people coming into the country.

You can't buy a car.

This is done by Biden.

Our witnesses were LITERALLY crucified.

Crime is rampant in New York.

I can't keep it up. This is completely incoherent. — Christopher Moore (@TheAuthorGuy) May 31, 2024

Trump says his witnesses were "literally crucified." Sounds like a good basis for an appeal! — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) May 31, 2024