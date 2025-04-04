Trump Says Elon Musk May Exit White House In 'A Few Months'

Billionaire businessman Elon Musk arrives for a town hall wearing a cheesehead hat at the KI Convention Center on March 30, 2025 Scott Olson via Getty Images

US President Donald Trump confirmed Thursday that Elon Musk ― the billionaire he tasked with gutting federal spending and firing tens of thousands of government workers ― could soon be on his way out.

“There’s a point at which time Elon’s gotta have to leave,” Trump told reporters, adding he thinks that time could arrive in “a few months.”

When asked if he’d appoint Musk to another position, Trump replied, “I would. I think Elon’s great. But he also had a number of companies to run.”

Trump’s remarks come a day after Politico reported he’s been telling his inner circle that Musk will soon step back from his role leading their so-called Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, which has overseen the eradication of entire governmental offices, including the Department of Education.

Trump insiders told Politico that Trump has been happy with Musk’s performance, but that others in the White House have come to view him as a political liability who’s both unpredictable and unmanageable. However, it’s likely that Musk will maintain some sort of informal adviser role and continue to make appearances at Trump’s side, the sources said.

News of Musk’s potential exit comes days after a major embarrassment for him in Wisconsin, where a candidate he backed for the state’s Supreme Court lost to liberal Democrat Susan Crawford, despite Musk pouring in more than $20 million dollars of his personal money into the campaign and rallying onstage in a cheesehead hat. Crawford’s victory means the court could strike down the state’s congressional maps, which are heavily tilted in Republicans’ favour.