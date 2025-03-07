Trump Revives Threat Against On Russia After Weeks Of Pressuring Ukraine

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin AP

Donald Trump has revived his past threat of imposing sanctions on Russia until a ceasefire and final peace agreement on Ukraine is reached.

The US president has been piling up the pressure on Kyiv to come to the negotiating table in recent weeks, even pausing military aid and the sharing of intelligence on Russia.

Advertisement

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has since bowed to pressure and will be going to Saudi Arabia for talks with the US on ending the war – although Trump has still not said when he will reinstate military aid.

The US president has now suggested he intends to pressure Russia, too – a threat he first made shortly after his second administration began in January.

Writing on his social media platform Truth Social on Thursday, Trump said: “Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely “pounding” Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia until a Cease Fire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED.

Advertisement

“To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late. Thank you!!!”

These new comments come after a wave of overnight strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, which left 18 people wounded.

Trump also threatened Putin back in January: “Settle now, and STOP this ridiculous War! IT’S ONLY GOING TO GET WORSE. If we don’t make a ‘deal’, and soon, I have no other choice but to put high levels of Taxes, Tariffs, and Sanctions on anything being sold by Russia to the United States, and various other participating countries.”

Continuing, he wrote: “Let’s get this war, which never would have started if I were President, over with! We can do it the easy way, or the hard way - and the easy way is always better. It’s time to ‘MAKE A DEAL’.”

Advertisement

However, six weeks into his second administration, and Trump is yet to put any tangible pressure on the Kremlin.

It’s worth noting that approximately 70% of Russian bank assets are already frozen following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, along with around £276bn of Russia’s foreign currency reserves.

The US and UK banned Russian oil and natural gas too, while the EU stopped seaborne crude imports. The G7 nations put a £47 price cap on each barrel of Russian crude oil, too.