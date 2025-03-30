Trump Says He's 'Not Joking' About The Possibility Of Seeking A Third Term

LOADING ERROR LOADING

President Donald Trump issued his most extensive comments about the possibility of seeking a third term in office, this time making it clear he was “not joking.”

The commander in chief discussed the idea during a phone interview with NBC News on Sunday morning, where he told the outlet, “A lot of people want me to do it.”

Claiming he was focusing on his “current” term at the time being, he went on to add, “But, I mean, I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it’s very early in the administration.”

When “Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker asked if he was actually interested in serving a potential third term, which would theoretically begin when he was 82 years old, Trump said, “I like working.”

“I’m not joking,” the president added. “But I’m not... it is far too early to think about it.”

Trump went on to tell Welker that he has been presented with ways to obtain a third term, a possibility which is currently prohibited by the Constitution’s 22nd Amendment.

“There are methods which you could do it,” he said.

President Donald Trump appears during the swearing-in ceremony for Alina Habba, interim U.S. attorney for New Jersey, on March 28. Trump said he was "not joking" when discussing the idea of serving a third term with NBC News. Bloomberg via Getty Images

After NBC News asked if one strategy could be for Vice President JD Vance to seek office and then abdicate the Oval Office to Trump, he said “that’s one” method.

Though he added “there are others too,” he refused to divulge more when Welker asked him to provide other possible scenarios.

While Trump and his inner circle seem to be brainstorming ways to keep him in office beyond 2028, passing a constitutional amendment to overturn the current two-term limit would be a tall order.

Two-thirds of Congress or two-thirds of the states would have to agree to even call for a constitutional convention to propose changes, and after that, a full three-quarters of the states would have to agree to ratify such a scheme.

And though Republicans have tried to downplay the president’s previous comments about seeking a third term as a joke, back in January, Trump ally Representative Andy Ogles introduced a measure that would initiate a process to revise the 22nd Amendment’s two-term limit.