Donald Trump Has Decided The Historic International Prisoner Swap With Russia Was 'Bad'

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Harrisburg, Pa via Associated Press

Donald Trump has weighed in on the historic prisoner swap which took place last night – and he’s not happy.

Two years of secret talks culminated in 16 people – including Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich – being released from Russian custody on Friday morning.

They were exchanged for several Russians, including the assassin Vadim Krasikov who was being held in a German prison, and some deep-cover Russian “illegal” spies.

The former US president who is now the Republican nominee wasted no time in talking down the astonishing international achievement, the biggest prisoner swap since the end of the Cold War.

It’s a major victory for outgoing US president Joe Biden and his legacy. He recently decided not to stand again in the November elections and instead passing the baton to his VP, Kamala Harris.

But it’s a blow for Trump, who previously suggested Russian president Vladimir Putin would release Gershkovich just for him “but not for anyone else”.

Over on his platform Truth Social, the Republican nominee fumed.

Last night, he wrote: “So when are they going to release the details of the prisoner swap with Russia?”

He said he was “just curious because we never make good deals, at anything, but especially hostage swaps”.

Trump continued: “Our ‘negotiators’ are always an embarrassment to us!

“I got back many hostages, and gave the opposing Country NOTHING – and never any cash.

“To do so is bad precedent for the future. That’s the way it should be, or this situation will get worse and worse.