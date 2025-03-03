Trump Slams Zelenskyy Yet Again After Ukrainian President's War Prediction

President Donald Trump welcomes Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House in Washington, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, before their disastrous bust-up. via Associated Press

Donald Trump has lashed out at Volodymyr Zelenskyy again after the Ukrainian president predicted that the end of the war is “very, very far away”.

The US president, who has long promised to end the conflict started by Vladimir Putin quickly, claimed this prediction was the “worst statement” Zelenskyy could have made, and alleged that “America will not put up with it for much longer”.

Trump’s response comes after he had an extraordinary clash with Zelenskyy when they were face-to-face in the Oval Office, in front of the press.

The US president and his vice-president, JD Vance, berated Zelenskyy, telling him he was being “disrespectful” to the US amid their efforts to end the conflict.

The trip was ostensibly meant for the two nations to reach an agreement on sharing Ukraine’s mineral wealth which Trump wants to pay the US back for its three years of military support.

It came after Trump had already called Zelenskyy a “dictator” on social media as Ukraine’s presidential elections were postponed due to Putin’s conflict.

Despite this spat, and Trump’s previous false claims that Zelenskyy is responsible for starting the war, the Ukrainian president has said that he believes their relationship will persevere.

“I think our relationship [with the US] will continue, because it’s more than an occasional relationship,” he said earlier today.

He also said he believes Ukraine has a “strong enough partnership” with the US to keep up the aid supply from the US to Ukraine.

But, Zelenskyy added that a deal to end the war is still “very, very far away” and that he does still expect to receive support from the US despite their spat.

Trump did not comment on Zelenskyy’s suggestions that their relationship could be repaired.

Instead, he claimed on Truth Social: “This is the worst statement that could have been made by Zelenskyy, and America will not put up with it for much longer!

“It is what I was saying, this guy doesn’t want there to be Peace as long as he has America’s backing and, Europe, in the meeting they had with Zelenskyy, stated flatly that they cannot do the job without the US.

“Probably not a great statement to have been made in terms of a show of strength against Russia. What are they thinking?”

Trump’s outrage comes after UK prime minister Keir Starmer and French president Emmanuel Macron attempted to take the heat out of these international tensions over the weekend.

Both spoke to Trump over the phone and to Zelenskyy at the emergency London summit of European leaders.

Starmer also told the Commons on Monday that “nobody” in parliament wanted to see the televised row between Trump and Zelenskyy last week.

While emphasising Britain’s support for Ukraine, he said the UK needs to strengthen its relationship with the US “for our security, for our technology, for our trade and investment”.

