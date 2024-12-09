President-elect Donald Trump met with Prince William at the U.K. Ambassador's residence in Paris, France. Pool via Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump has revealed what was talked about during what he described as a “great” private chat with Prince William while in Paris, France, for the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral.

“I asked him about his wife and he said she’s doing well,” Trump told The New York Post. “And I asked him about his father and his father is fighting very hard, and he loves his father and he loves his wife, so it was sad.”

Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton, and his father, King Charles III, have both battled cancer in recent months.

Trump also said he complimented the British royal on his appearance during the half-hour-plus meeting at the United Kingdom ambassador’s residence.

“He’s a good-looking guy. He looked really, very handsome last night,” Trump told the tabloid newspaper. “Some people look better in person? He looked great. He looked really nice, and I told him that.”

Trump is a big fan of the British royal family and during his first term was hosted twice by the now-late Queen Elizabeth II.

Per Trump, he had an “automatic chemistry” with the monarch, who died aged 96 in September 2022.

Trump later claimed “There are those that say they have never seen the queen have a better time, a more animated time” than when with him.