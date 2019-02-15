Donald Trump Has Declared A State Of National Emergency – But What Does It Mean?

US President Donald Trump has declared a state of emergency over funding his campaign promise to build a wall on the US-Mexico border, adding that “walls work”.

The move – which comes after congress refused to fund the project – will allow Trump to use executive powers and spend billions of dollars on it.

The president originally vowed Mexico would pay for the construction.

“I am going to be signing a national emergency,” Trump announced from the Rose Garden at the White House on Friday, as he claimed illegal immigration marked “an invasion of our country”. Found yourself asking: “What emergency?” Well, it’s a valid question.

Despite Trump’s desperate attempts, border crossings into the US are actually at an all-time low, with drug smuggling mostly taking part through legal entry points.

The move comes after the president approved a Congress spending bill to avoid another shutdown (see our handy guide if you want more background), which also granted him nearly $1.4bn towards extra fencing on the border.

However, he could use his executive powers to re-route disaster funds earmarked for the aftermath of events such as the California wildfires to reach his target for the entire project, which is almost $6bn.

What Is A State Of Emergency?

The call allows the US government to enact powers that would not normally be summoned under normal circumstances.

It puts departments into emergency mode, with 123 statutory powers made available to the government, from military to agricultural procedures.