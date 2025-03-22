Trump Suggests Those Attacking Teslas Should Go To Prison In El Salvador

President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speak to reporters as they sit in a red Model S Tesla vehicle on the South Lawn of the White House Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in Washington. via Associated Press

US President Donald Trump suggested Friday that people who have attacked Teslas as a protest against Elon Musk should go to prison in El Salvador, where the administration has sent over 250 Venezuelan migrants.

“I look forward to watching the sick terrorist thugs get 20 year jail sentences for what they are doing to Elon Musk and Tesla,” Trump posted to his Truth Social account on Friday. “Perhaps they could serve them in the prisons of El Salvador, which have become so recently famous for such lovely conditions!”

Trump’s administration deported the migrants to El Salvador even as US District Judge James Boasberg issued an order temporarily blocking the move as the flights were happening, ordering them to return. The flights landed, and the migrants were sent to a mega-prison known for harsh conditions.

The administration and Boasberg have since gone back and forth over the issue, with Boasberg demanding more information and the administration commanding him to be more “respectful.”

Attacks on Cybertrucks, Tesla showrooms and charging stations have ramped up in recent months as Musk has been given increasing authority over aspects of the federal government as an adviser to Trump and leader of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, which is creating chaos as it attempts to cut government spending.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said “serious charges” will be brought against people who have vandalized Teslas, accusing them of “domestic terrorism.”