Trump Supporter Asked Why He's Wearing A Fake ICE Uniform, And His Reply Is Gross

It seemed like an impossibility, but a Donald Trump supporter proved to be even less funny than the president’s billionaire buddy, Elon Musk.

On Sunday, the political comedy duo The Good Liars — which consists of comedians Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler — posted a video on X, formerly called Twitter, of a man they interviewed at the Conservative Political Action Conference. The annual political conference took place last week in Washington, DC.

In the video, Selvig can be seen approaching a man wearing a fake US Immigration and Customs Enforcement uniform and asking, “Do you actually work for ICE?”

“No,” the man replied before revealing it’s a costume and the “hilarious” reason for wearing it.

“Yeah, if you want some entertainment, wear this and go to a Home Depot in a sanctuary city,” said the man, who claimed to live in DC, a sanctuary city. “And you’ll see all the illegals — not all of them — but you can maybe see a lot of them start to run away. And you feel like a group fitness instructor. It’s really good.”

“And you actually think that’s funny?” Selvig asked.

“I think it’s hilarious. Absolutely,” the man said. “What’s not funny is them illegally —”

But Selvig, who refused to give this man more of a platform to spew hate, swiftly cut him off.

“There you have it, everybody!” Selvig said to the camera while physically distancing himself from the man. “One of the worst people I’ve seen here at CPAC. And that’s saying something.”

The Good Liars fans were pretty disgusted by the man’s idea of a prank.

Imagine being such a low-life that you buy an ICE outfit to scare people. What has this world become? — Anonymous (@The_Speakers_) February 23, 2025

These people have no soul — Auntie Smartassy (@AuntSassyAss) February 23, 2025

Impersonating law enforcement and admitting to it. — SheLiveth (@SheLiveth) February 23, 2025

Despite how one may feel about this so-called “entertainment,” impersonating a federal officer is never a great idea.

Earlier this month, HuffPost reported that multiple police departments across the US have been arresting suspects who have been allegedly impersonating ICE agents to harass or commit crimes against immigrants. According to advocates, these alleged imposters have been emboldened to do this by Trump’s aggressive immigration enforcement policies.

ICE condemned the alleged impersonators in a statement to HuffPost.