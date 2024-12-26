Trump Takes Shots At ‘Radical Left Lunatics’ In Surly Christmas Day Message

US President-elect Donald Trump looks on during a meeting with France's President at the Elysee Palace in Paris, on December 7, 2024. SARAH MEYSSONNIER via Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump spent his Christmas morning taking shots at his political opponents in a pointed message.

On Wednesday, Trump, 78, kicked off his rant on his social media platform, Truth Social, by calling out soldiers in China while accusing them of “illegally” operating in the Panama Canal.

Advertisement

“Merry Christmas to all, including to the wonderful soldiers of China, who are lovingly, but illegally, operating the Panama Canal (where we lost 38,000 people in its building 110 years ago), always making certain that the United States puts in Billions of Dollars in “repair” money, but will have absolutely nothing to say about “anything,” the Republican leader wrote.

Trump went on to bash Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau by mockingly calling him “governor” before doubling down on his desire to purchase Greenland from Denmark, citing the move to “national security purposes.”

“Also, to Governor Justin Trudeau of Canada, whose Citizens’ Taxes are far too high, but if Canada was to become our 51st State, their Taxes would be cut by more than 60%, their businesses would immediately double in size, and they would be militarily protected like no other Country anywhere in the World,” Trump continued.

Advertisement

“Likewise, to the people of Greenland, which is needed by the United States for National Security purposes and, who want the US to be there, and we will!,” he added.

In a separate post, Trump jeeringly wished a “Merry Christmas” to the “radical Left Lunatics.”

“Merry Christmas to the Radical Left Lunatics, who are constantly trying to obstruct our Court System and our Elections, and are always going after the Great Citizens and Patriots of the United States but, in particular, their Political Opponent, ME,” he continued.

Wrapping up his less-than-jolly 2-part note, Trump saved his final blow for President Joe Biden as he criticised him for commuting the sentences of 37 out of 40 federal death row inmates, in a move that changed their punishment to life in prison without parole.

Advertisement

“They know that their only chance of survival is getting pardons from a man who has absolutely no idea what he is doing,” he added. “Also, to the 37 most violent criminals, who killed, raped, and plundered like virtually no one before them, but were just given, incredibly, a pardon by Sleepy Joe Biden.”

Writing that he “refuses to wish a Merry Christmas to those lucky ‘souls,’” he said, “instead, [I] will say, GO TO HELL!.”

“We had the Greatest Election in the History of our Country, a bright light is now shining over the U.S.A. and, in 26 days, we will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. MERRY CHRISTMAS!,” Trump added.