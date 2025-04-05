Trump Posts Dark 5-Word Message Before Hitting The Golf Course

LOADING ERROR LOADING

President Donald Trump apparently thought going all-caps was the best response to the negative effects of his big raise in tariffs.

The markets plunged deeply on Friday in reaction to the increased stakes of his trade war that some fear could end with what Sen. Chuck Schumer called the “dumbest” recession ever.

Advertisement

Considering otherwise loyal Republicans like Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul and Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy are criticising Trump’s plan, the president decided to ease everyone’s minds.

However, the way he did that was a little bizarre: His message of “hope” was this cryptic five-word, all-caps post on his Truth Social media platform: “ONLY THE WEAK WILL FAIL!”

Truth Social post: https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/114281370220943461 TruthSocial,com

Advertisement

Trump appears to have composed the post while in a motorcade to Mar-a-Lago, where he spent the day golfing while the rest of the world dealt with various tariff-related turmoils.

The only other item on his agenda for today is a candlelight dinner at his seaside resort with supporters of the super PAC MAGA Inc. ― not, as you might expect, fiddling while Rome burns.

Not surprisingly, Trump’s five-word all-caps post made quite an impression on other social media platforms.

Advertisement

Lol the market was rallying and Trump just tweeted "Only the weak will fail" and instant 8 point move down — Cluseau Investments (@blondesnmoney) April 4, 2025

BlueSky post: https://bsky.app/profile/mrsambarlow.bsky.social/post/3llzbi6gjxc2p BlueSky

Advertisement

“ONLY THE WEAK WILL FAIL!”



— Trump on Truth blah.



Seems like what Trump really means is, “ONLY THE POOR WILL FAIL!” because average Americans are perpetually impacted more than anyone on Earth. So if you’re struggling, when Trumps tariffs make life worse, it’s your fault.



🤡 — Tony Stonk ™ (@DickTugging) April 4, 2025

BlueSky post: https://bsky.app/profile/josephpolitano.bsky.social/post/3llz62xpysk2a BlueSky

"Only.the weak will fail" says Donald Trump who's taken 6 businesses into bankruptcy including a Casino! pic.twitter.com/OJaVGT4ChR — Cult of Moo-wu (@VHS_Archive) April 4, 2025

Advertisement

The Dow Jones dropped 2,232 points today, 3,900 points the past two days & 5,000 points since Trump was inaugurated and Trump's response to causing the biggest drop in Stock crash in history aside from the Pandemic crash? 'Only the Weak Will Fail' - He's just a truly awful Human. https://t.co/iGMaXOT2F5 — Phillydude (@Fairwinds10) April 4, 2025

BlueSky post: https://bsky.app/profile/jackeason.bsky.social/post/3llzadvnnac2b BlueSky

"Only the weak will fail"?

Really?



Get off the fucking golf course you fucking fat fuck and reverse the tariffs. — @Barphbie ™ (@Barphbie) April 4, 2025