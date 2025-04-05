Trump Posts Dark 5-Word Message Before Hitting The Golf Course

President Donald Trump apparently thought going all-caps was the best response to the negative effects of his big raise in tariffs.
The markets plunged deeply on Friday in reaction to the increased stakes of his trade war that some fear could end with what Sen. Chuck Schumer called the “dumbest” recession ever.
Considering otherwise loyal Republicans like Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul and Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy are criticising Trump’s plan, the president decided to ease everyone’s minds.
However, the way he did that was a little bizarre: His message of “hope” was this cryptic five-word, all-caps post on his Truth Social media platform: “ONLY THE WEAK WILL FAIL!”
Trump appears to have composed the post while in a motorcade to Mar-a-Lago, where he spent the day golfing while the rest of the world dealt with various tariff-related turmoils.
The only other item on his agenda for today is a candlelight dinner at his seaside resort with supporters of the super PAC MAGA Inc. ― not, as you might expect, fiddling while Rome burns.
Not surprisingly, Trump’s five-word all-caps post made quite an impression on other social media platforms.