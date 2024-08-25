'Gotta Go': Trump Tells Police Union Head To Wrap It Up In Awkward Rally Moment

Former President Donald Trump interrupted the head of a police union to tell him to bring his endorsement speech to a close during a campaign rally in Glendale, Arizona on Friday.
“Illegal drugs are flowing into this country at an alarming rate, with only five percent, intercepted at the border,” claimed Justin Harris, president of the Arizona Police Association, as Trump shuffled around and loomed behind him.
Harris proceeded to turn to the Republican nominee, who repeatedly told him he’s “gotta go” in an awkward moment that led to the police union president moving around papers on the lectern in front of him.
“Folks, let me finish up here, please,” said Harris as Trump continued to stand behind him.
The rally moment comes one day after Fox News put a quick stop to Trump’s rambling to transition to Greg Gutfeld’s program that followed the last night of the Democratic National Convention.
Social media users mocked the former president on Friday for telling the police union head to get a move on: