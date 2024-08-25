'Gotta Go': Trump Tells Police Union Head To Wrap It Up In Awkward Rally Moment

The president of the Arizona Police Association, Justin Harris, right, pauses while speaking as Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump listens at a campaign rally Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. via Associated Press

Former President Donald Trump interrupted the head of a police union to tell him to bring his endorsement speech to a close during a campaign rally in Glendale, Arizona on Friday.

“Illegal drugs are flowing into this country at an alarming rate, with only five percent, intercepted at the border,” claimed Justin Harris, president of the Arizona Police Association, as Trump shuffled around and loomed behind him.

Harris proceeded to turn to the Republican nominee, who repeatedly told him he’s “gotta go” in an awkward moment that led to the police union president moving around papers on the lectern in front of him.

“Folks, let me finish up here, please,” said Harris as Trump continued to stand behind him.

Yikes, looks like the President of the Arizona Police Association is using up more time than Trump wanted to give him pic.twitter.com/cAioTYT5nH — Acyn (@Acyn) August 24, 2024

The rally moment comes one day after Fox News put a quick stop to Trump’s rambling to transition to Greg Gutfeld’s program that followed the last night of the Democratic National Convention.

Social media users mocked the former president on Friday for telling the police union head to get a move on:

That guy should be careful, Trump has a giant crowd of supporters he could send to attack a police official for not doing what he wants. https://t.co/zFPWvZWUpR — Eric Kleefeld (@EricKleefeld) August 24, 2024

He was up there 10 minutes. Really cuts into Trump's tight hour and a half. — Cosmos (@CPT_Cosmosis) August 24, 2024

Tell me again about how much Trump loves our police won’t you? — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 24, 2024

He is unhappy and bored whenever someone else is speaking. — Heather 🌊🪷🥥🌴🇺🇦 (@HeatherMGaillot) August 24, 2024

The depth of humiliation that the men in Trumps orbit will endure is bottomless — Freddie Lloyd Case (@flc9105) August 24, 2024