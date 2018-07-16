Trump Tells Putin That 'The World Wants To See Us Get Along' At Helsinki Summit

The high stakes summit between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin has got off to a “very good start”, according to the US president.

The leaders, who are meeting in Helsinki, spent more than two hours in a one-to-one meeting before they began a working lunch with an expanded group of aides.

Earlier Trump told Putin that “the world wants to see us get along” during a photocall ahead of the talks.

The pair arrived at the Finnish presidential palace within minutes of each other but an hour later than scheduled, in what was widely interpreted as a power play.

The US president, who has previously praised Putin’s leadership, had earlier said that relations with Russia had never been worse and that he had “low expectations” ahead of the meeting.