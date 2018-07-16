Trump Tells Putin That 'The World Wants To See Us Get Along' At Helsinki Summit

The high stakes summit between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin has got off to a “very good start”, according to the US president.
The leaders, who are meeting in Helsinki, spent more than two hours in a one-to-one meeting before they began a working lunch with an expanded group of aides.
Earlier Trump told Putin that “the world wants to see us get along” during a photocall ahead of the talks.
The pair arrived at the Finnish presidential palace within minutes of each other but an hour later than scheduled, in what was widely interpreted as a power play.
The US president, who has previously praised Putin’s leadership, had earlier said that relations with Russia had never been worse and that he had “low expectations” ahead of the meeting.
After shaking hands for three seconds, the leaders sat down to answer a few questions from reporters.
Putin said it was a pleasure to meet Trump before the US president congratulated him on the World Cup and on Russia’s performance in the tournament.
“I watched quite a bit of it ... it was beautifully done,” he said.
Trump then made comments about what the pair would talk about and why it is important.
He said: “Most importantly we have a lot of good things to talk about ... we have discussions on everything from trade to military, to missiles, to nuclear, to China, we’ll be talking a little bit about China – our mutual friend President Xi.
“I think we have great opportunities together as two countries that frankly we have not been getting along very well for the last number of years. I’ve been here not too long but it is getting close to two years, but I think we will end up having an extraordinary relationship. I’ve been saying, and I’m sure you’ve heard, over the years ... that getting along with Russia is a good thing not a bad thing.”
He added that the “world wants to see us get along”.
Notably Trump didn’t mention the Russian interference in the US election, the novichok attack in the UK, Nato, Syria, North Korea, or Ukraine.
Putin, who spoke for less time, said he was delighted to meet the US president in Finland.
He said: “It is now time to talk in depth about our bilateral ties and sore points in the world. There are enough of those that we need to pay attention to.”
According to the Russian embassy in the US, Putin wants to talk about: “ways to normalise bilateral relations, as well as current international issues, primarily the situation in Ukraine, Syria and the Korean Peninsula, and the fight against terrorism.”
The leaders then headed for a one-to-one meeting with their interpreters before wider bilateral talks with the rest of the team and finally a press conference.
Attending the talks with Trump will be US ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman; US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo; White House chief of staff, John Kelly; national security adviser, John Bolton; Russia expert and Trump adviser, Fiona Hill; and Marina Gross, an interpreter.