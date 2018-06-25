America’s ambassador to the UK has said he thinks dealing with Donald Trump’s inflammatory tweets is the “easiest part” of his job - despite the free-wheeling President prompting multiple international crises via social media.

In an interview with Channel 4 News ahead of the President’s visit to the UK, Woody Johnson was asked if he felt Trump’s approach to politics made his job more difficult.

The ambassador responded: “No. In a word.

“Actually the easiest part of my job is trying to explain Donald Trump and what he does in his Tweets.”

Trump has had a series of fall-outs with leading British politicians since taking office, notably engaging in a spat with Theresa May after he retweeted anti-Muslim videos posted online by a British far-right group.

Trump responded to criticism from the PM by telling her to focus on “destructive radical Islamic terrorism” in the UK, rather than on him.