Trump UK Visit: Glasgow Builds 'Wall Of Resistance' As Scotland Prepares To Match London's March

Bus-loads of Scots are descending on Glasgow to march against Donald Trump’s arrival, as the baton of protest passes from London north of the border.
The US President’s private jet is due to touch down at Glasgow Prestwick Airport this evening, but in the city centre, protesters were busy at work building a “wall of resistance” to surround a stage on which community and political leaders will give speeches.
Further protests are planned in Edinburgh and the campaign group Scotland Against Trump has organised coaches to take people to Trump Turnberry, a golf course he owns in Ayrshire, where the President is thought to be headed for a round of golf on Saturday.
Although Police Scotland has denied protesters permission to fly the now famous Trump baby blimp balloon over the golf course, people are hopeful it can be blown up and situated on a nearby beach.
Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard is among those set to speak in Glasgow. He blasted the SNP-led Scottish Government for failing to intervene and bar Trump from using a publicly-owned airport.
“Donald Trump is not welcome here,” said Leonard. “The horrific scenes at the Mexican border are a repudiation of decent human values. Caging children like animals is barbaric. We cannot roll out the red carpet for a US President that treats human beings this way”
After hitting out at Trump’s travel ban, misogyny and withdrawing the US from the Paris climate change accord, he added: “For Donald Trump to travel to Scotland with public assistance and ease when his travel ban has caused outrage and despair around the world would simply not be acceptable.”
Trump’s visit to Scotland follows an astounding press conference at Chequers, the Prime Minister's country residence, after an explosive interview in The Sun newspaper in which he said a soft Brexit would jeopardise a potential post-exit UK-US trade deal.
The Commander in Chief appeared to row back from the claim, however, and insisted his relationship with Britain was “very, very strong”.
Trump is not scheduled to meet Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who has spoken out against the President numerous times.
The President himself is known to have a fondness for Scotland, given his mother hails from Isle of Lewis.