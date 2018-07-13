Trump UK Visit: Glasgow Builds 'Wall Of Resistance' As Scotland Prepares To Match London's March

Bus-loads of Scots are descending on Glasgow to march against Donald Trump’s arrival, as the baton of protest passes from London north of the border.

The US President’s private jet is due to touch down at Glasgow Prestwick Airport this evening, but in the city centre, protesters were busy at work building a “wall of resistance” to surround a stage on which community and political leaders will give speeches.

Further protests are planned in Edinburgh and the campaign group Scotland Against Trump has organised coaches to take people to Trump Turnberry, a golf course he owns in Ayrshire, where the President is thought to be headed for a round of golf on Saturday.

Although Police Scotland has denied protesters permission to fly the now famous Trump baby blimp balloon over the golf course, people are hopeful it can be blown up and situated on a nearby beach.