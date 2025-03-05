Donald Trump Says Ukraine Is Now Ready For US Mineral Deal And Peace With Russia

President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. via Associated Press

Donald Trump claimed Ukraine is ready for a mineral deal with the US and to make “peace” with Russia last night while speaking to Congress.

The sudden shift comes after the White House temporarily paused its military aid to Kyiv on Tuesday, a move which sent a shockwave across Europe.

It was seen as a brutal lever to both force Kyiv into sharing Ukraine’s mineral wealth – to repay the military aid the US has sent to the war-torn country – and to push Ukraine to negotiate a peace deal, three years after Vladimir Putin invaded.

Hours after the pause on aid was announced, Trump said Zelenskyy had now written to him, essentially saying exactly what the US president wanted to hear.

In his presidential address to Congress on Tuesday, president said: “The letter reads Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer.

“Regarding the agreement on minerals and security, Ukraine is ready to sign it at any time, if that is convenient for you.”

He added: “I appreciate that he sent this letter. Just got it a little while ago.”

The letter appeared to echo the general message Zelenskyy wrote in a long social media post last night, where he praised Trump’s “strong leadership” and said: “Nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians.”

According to The Telegraph, Zelenskyy’s decision to fall in line with Trump’s demands came after UK PM Keir Starmer delivered some “hard truths” to the Ukrainian president over the phone.

Trump also told Congress: “Simultaneously, we’ve had serious discussions with Russia and have received strong signals that they are ready for peace. Wouldn’t that be beautiful?”

The US president’s words contrast with the escalating tension Trump and his top team have caused with Ukraine over the last few days.

The Republican has falsely labelled Zelenskyy a “dictator”, inaccurately blamed Ukraine for starting the war, accusing the Ukrainian president of being ungrateful towards the US for its military aid, shouted at Zelenskyy in front of the press and cancelled a planned joint press conference in the White House.

And, when Zelenskyy said he believed the end of the war was “very, very far away” on Monday, Trump said that was the “worst statement” and warned “America will not put up with it for much longer”.

The US president then paused the military aid to Ukraine – and has not yet signalled when it will be resumed.

Trump also used his speech to push the false claim that the US has spent more money on Ukraine than the whole of Europe.

He said: ”[Joe] Biden has authorised more money in this fight than Europe has spent.”