Trump Unveils Limited Edition 'American Eagle' Guitars — And People Are Fretting

The sound of money is music to Donald Trump’s ears, and now he’s hoping to fill his coffers by selling musical instruments.
On Wednesday, the president-elect took to his Truth Social platform to announce that he’s promoting a line of guitars called ― what else? ― Trump Guitars.
The line includes both electric and acoustic guitars, and prices range from $1,500 for a basic electric to $10,000 for a guitar autographed by Trump himself.
The phrase ‘Make America Great Again’ is inlaid on the neck of each guitar, and the number 45 is on the headstock to mark Trump’s place in the presidential line.
The new guitar brand comes on the heels of a $100,000 Trump watch and a $60 Trump Bible, and was unveiled the same day that Trump’s daughter-in-law (and possible future Florida senator) announced her new athleisure brand, so while people on social media fretted, they probably weren’t that surprised.