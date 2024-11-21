Trump Unveils Limited Edition 'American Eagle' Guitars — And People Are Fretting

LOADING ERROR LOADING

The sound of money is music to Donald Trump’s ears, and now he’s hoping to fill his coffers by selling musical instruments.

On Wednesday, the president-elect took to his Truth Social platform to announce that he’s promoting a line of guitars called ― what else? ― Trump Guitars.

The line includes both electric and acoustic guitars, and prices range from $1,500 for a basic electric to $10,000 for a guitar autographed by Trump himself.

The phrase ‘Make America Great Again’ is inlaid on the neck of each guitar, and the number 45 is on the headstock to mark Trump’s place in the presidential line.







Coming Soon! The Limited Edition “45” Guitar. Only 1,300 of each Acoustic and Electric Guitars MADE — Some personally signed! https://t.co/DY4LkF4feh pic.twitter.com/0ghYmjLxKo — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) November 20, 2024

The new guitar brand comes on the heels of a $100,000 Trump watch and a $60 Trump Bible, and was unveiled the same day that Trump’s daughter-in-law (and possible future Florida senator) announced her new athleisure brand, so while people on social media fretted, they probably weren’t that surprised.

Trump is just going to keep selling shit while in office. — Matt Novak (@paleofuture.bsky.social) 2024-11-20T18:28:02.021Z

You gotta hand it to him -- Trump is unsurpassed in the grifting department pic.twitter.com/EoGzrvEnQk — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 20, 2024

This guy is the President-elect and he’s out here hocking shitty products like he’s stuck with the 3 AM shift at the Home Shopping Network… — Colin (@yesitscolin.bsky.social) 2024-11-20T19:06:45.458Z

So for the low low price of $2000 you can own an “authentic” Trump guitar…Buttttt for an extra $500 I will personally come and break it over the head of any Maga relative you choose. — Laurie Crowley (@zombiegirl1972.bsky.social) 2024-11-20T19:35:49.070Z

The price of eggs is too high, gas is too high, you can’t afford your rent, but please, buy my $1500 MAGA guitar 🥴🥴 Trump is such a grifting scumbag pic.twitter.com/qq0A2Tj5SN — Kellen (@Krush59) November 20, 2024

Are Donald Trump's new "Trump Guitars" made in China too?



SMH. pic.twitter.com/eSzUw64HGk — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) November 20, 2024

Sure it’s tacky shit, that’s to be expected but what the hell is going on with the lettering on the fretboard? The spacing looks like a hostage letter cut out of magazines and both “I”s are hidden behind the frets? — Cheer Captain (@cheercaptain.bsky.social) 2024-11-20T20:09:36.003Z

What’s the first song you’d play on the Trump guitar. For me it’s Neil Young’s Southern Man pic.twitter.com/lyswYBLm0u — Dave McElfatrick (@daveexplosm) November 20, 2024

What’s to stop foreign autocrats from buying a bunch of guitars (and Trump watches) as a bribe? https://t.co/Glqd1z6pEX — Brian Goldsmith (@GoldsmithB) November 20, 2024